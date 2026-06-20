FIFA World Cup 2026 Recap: Morocco’s Saibari scores fastest goal, USA qualify for knockouts

FIFA WC 2026 recap: Morocco's Ismael Saibari netted the fastest goal of the edition while USA walloped Australia to reach the round of 32. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights, June 20: Ismael Saibari’s 70th-second strike eventually proved to be the only differentiator in Morocco and Scotland’s Group C encounter at the Boston Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Saibari’s lightning-fast strike is the earliest goal at this year’s World Cup and the fastest since Alphonso Davies’ 68-second goal for Canada against Croatia in 2022. The feat also makes him only the second African player, alongside Mohamed Salah, to find the back of the net in his first two World Cup appearances. Morocco, who reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Qatar, drew 1-1 with Brazil in their Group C opener.