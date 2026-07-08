FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: Qualified teams, match dates

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Schedule: The final eight teams for the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was confirmed late on Tuesday night after world champions Argentina survived a massive scare against Egypt and Switzerland broke Colombian hearts in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.
Lionel Messi’s Argentina were trailing 0-2 until 78 minutes before the Albiceleste mounted a comeback for the ages with three strikes within the next 15 minutes. A controversial disallowed Egyptian goal via VAR had sparked severe backlash earlier in the game before Argentina made a scrappy effort back from the doldrums. The win marked their sixth successive appearance in the last eight of the World Cup since 2006.
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Morocco, France, Brazil, Norway, England, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, and Argentina have secured berths in the World Cup quarter-finals. Among the notable exits in the Round of 16 were five-time champions Brazil, Portugal, co-hosts USA and Mexico.
|Match No
|Date
|Round of 16 Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|97
|July 10
|France vs Morocco
|1:30 AM
|Boston
|98
|July 11
|Spain vs Belgium
|12:30 AM
|Los Angeles
|99
|July 12
|England vs Norway
|2:30 AM
|Miami
|100
|July 12
|Argentina vs Switzerland
|6:30 AM
|Kansas City
The semi-finals will be played between July 14 and July 15 in Arlington and Atlanta. The third-place playoff will be held on July 18 in Miami. The final will be played on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.