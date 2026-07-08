FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: Qualified teams, match dates

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe's France, Lionel Messi's Argentina and Erling Haaland's Norway are through to the last eight. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Schedule: The final eight teams for the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was confirmed late on Tuesday night after world champions Argentina survived a massive scare against Egypt and Switzerland broke Colombian hearts in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina were trailing 0-2 until 78 minutes before the Albiceleste mounted a comeback for the ages with three strikes within the next 15 minutes. A controversial disallowed Egyptian goal via VAR had sparked severe backlash earlier in the game before Argentina made a scrappy effort back from the doldrums. The win marked their sixth successive appearance in the last eight of the World Cup since 2006.