FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule: Qualified teams, match dates

Check the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-finals schedule, including fixtures, dates, kick-off times, qualified teams and knockout bracket updates.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJul 8, 2026 07:26 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe's France, Lionel Messi's Argentina and Erling Haaland's Norway are in the last eight. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe's France, Lionel Messi's Argentina and Erling Haaland's Norway are through to the last eight. (AP Photo)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Schedule: The final eight teams for the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was confirmed late on Tuesday night after world champions Argentina survived a massive scare against Egypt and Switzerland broke Colombian hearts in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina were trailing 0-2 until 78 minutes before the Albiceleste mounted a comeback for the ages with three strikes within the next 15 minutes. A controversial disallowed Egyptian goal via VAR had sparked severe backlash earlier in the game before Argentina made a scrappy effort back from the doldrums. The win marked their sixth successive appearance in the last eight of the World Cup since 2006.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals?

Morocco, France, Brazil, Norway, England, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, and Argentina have secured berths in the World Cup quarter-finals. Among the notable exits in the Round of 16 were five-time champions Brazil, Portugal, co-hosts USA and Mexico.

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match Schedule

Match No Date Round of 16 Match Time (IST) Venue
97 July 10 France vs Morocco 1:30 AM Boston
98 July 11 Spain vs Belgium 12:30 AM Los Angeles
99 July 12 England vs Norway 2:30 AM Miami
100 July 12 Argentina vs Switzerland 6:30 AM Kansas City

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Results

  • Canada 0-3 Morocco
  • Paraguay 0-1 France
  • Brazil 1-2 Norway
  • Mexico 2-3 England
  • Portugal 0-1 Spain
  • United States 1-4 Belgium
  • Argentina 3-2 Egypt
  • Switzerland 0-0 (3-2 p) Colombia

When are the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals and final?

The semi-finals will be played between July 14 and July 15 in Arlington and Atlanta. The third-place playoff will be held on July 18 in Miami. The final will be played on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

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