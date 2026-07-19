FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Prize Money: ₹83,000+ crore pool, champion to earn record ₹4,800+ crore

FIFA confirmed the prizes for all participating nations, with a total distribution for the expanded tournament of $871 million, nearly double the previous tournament. (AP)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is heading towards its business end, with defending champions Argentina set to face 2010 winners Spain in the final showdown at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The winner of Sunday’s final will not just lift the trophy but also take home a record $50 million in prize money.

How much does the winner & runner-up get?

The finalists of the 2026 World Cup – Argentina and Spain – are set to share a combined prize money of $83 million, the highest-ever payout for a World Cup final. The champions will receive $50 million (approx. ₹4,814 crore), while the runners-up will earn $33 million (approx. ₹3,177 crore). The third-placed team, England, will take home $29 million (approx. ₹2,792 crore), while fourth-placed France will receive $27 million (approx. ₹2,599 crore).