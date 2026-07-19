FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Prize Money: ₹83,000+ crore pool, champion to earn record ₹4,800+ crore

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is heading towards its business end, with defending champions Argentina set to face 2010 winners Spain in the final showdown at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The winner of Sunday’s final will not just lift the trophy but also take home a record $50 million in prize money.
The finalists of the 2026 World Cup – Argentina and Spain – are set to share a combined prize money of $83 million, the highest-ever payout for a World Cup final. The champions will receive $50 million (approx. ₹4,814 crore), while the runners-up will earn $33 million (approx. ₹3,177 crore). The third-placed team, England, will take home $29 million (approx. ₹2,792 crore), while fourth-placed France will receive $27 million (approx. ₹2,599 crore).
The Three Lions defeated Les Bleus 6-4 in an enthralling third-place match in Miami on Sunday for their best-ever finish at the FIFA World Cup after winning it in 1966.
Teams eliminated in the quarterfinals earn $19 million (approx. ₹1,829 crore) each, while those knocked out in the Round of 16 receive $15 million (approx. ₹1,444 crore). Group-stage finishers are guaranteed at least $11 million (approx. ₹1,059 crore), and even the teams that fail to make it out of the groups are assured $9 million (approx. ₹866 crore).
This year’s tournament has shattered all previous financial records. FIFA had initially announced a prize fund of $727 million, but later approved an increase by raising both the base participation fee and preparation grants, taking the total prize pool to $871 million (approx. ₹83,866 crore).
|Category
|USD
|Approx. INR
|Total Prize Pool
|$871 million
|₹83,866 crore
|Performance-based Rewards
|$703 million
|₹67,668 crore
|Non-Performance Financial Support
|$168 million
|₹16,173 crore
|Winner
|$50 million
|₹4,814 crore
|Runner-up
|$33 million
|₹3,177 crore
|3rd Place
|$29 million
|₹2,792 crore
|4th Place
|$27 million
|₹2,599 crore
|Guaranteed per Team (before tournament)
|$12.5 million
|₹1,203 crore
The prize money is split into two categories: performance-based rewards and non-performance financial support. Performance-based rewards account for $703 million (approx. ₹67,668 crore) of the total prize pool. In addition, FIFA has allocated $168 million (approx. ₹16,173 crore) as financial support for all participating teams.
The winner’s share of $50 million is $8 million more than Argentina earned for winning in 2022.
Each of the 48 qualified nations will receive a $2.5 million (approx. ₹240 crore) preparation grant, along with additional team contributions of more than $16 million (approx. ₹1,540 crore) to help cover tournament-related expenses. Combined with the guaranteed qualification payment of $10 million (approx. ₹962 crore), every team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is assured of receiving at least $12.5 million (approx. ₹1,203 crore) before the tournament begins.
|
Place
|
Teams
|Amount (in millions)
|Per team
|Total
|Champion
|1
|$50
|$50
|Runner-up
|1
|$33
|$33
|Third place
|1
|$29
|$29
|Fourth place
|1
|$27
|$27
|5th–8th place (quarterfinals)
|4
|$19
|$76
|9th–16th place (round of 16)
|8
|$15
|$120
|17th–32nd place (round of 32)
|16
|$11
|$176
|33rd–48th place (group stage)
|16
|$10
|$160