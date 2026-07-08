World Cup 2026: Ticket prices drop by 50 percent after Portugal, USA exits

Following the elimination of hosts USA and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal from the FIFA World Cup 2026, the ticket market for the rest of the knockout stages have undergone a significant shift this week.

Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to reigning European champions Spain brought an end to Ronaldo’s World Cup dream. The result effectively coincided with a sharp fall in ticket prices. With one of football’s biggest superstars no longer in the competition, matches that would likely have commanded far higher prices had Portugal reached the quarter-finals are now seeing a noticeable decline in demand.

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