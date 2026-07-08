World Cup 2026: Ticket prices drop by 50 percent after Portugal, USA exits

Following the elimination of hosts USA and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal from the FIFA World Cup 2026, the ticket market for the rest of the knockout stages have undergone a significant shift this week.
Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to reigning European champions Spain brought an end to Ronaldo’s World Cup dream. The result effectively coincided with a sharp fall in ticket prices. With one of football’s biggest superstars no longer in the competition, matches that would likely have commanded far higher prices had Portugal reached the quarter-finals are now seeing a noticeable decline in demand.
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Co-hosts United States also crashed out before the quarter-finals, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in Seattle on Monday. Had Portugal overcome Spain and the USA beaten Belgium, a potential quarter-final meeting between the two would likely have drawn significantly greater fan interest, driving ticket demand and prices even higher.
According to a report by ticket search engine SeatPick, the average get-in price for this year’s quarter-finals has plummeted by 31.5 percent over the past one to two days and 50.4 percent over the last three days. The number of tickets available on the secondary market has also surged to 49,415, up sharply from the 28,285 listed when the World Cup first kicked off.
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Semifinal ticket prices have also dropped, although they could rise again depending on the remaining fixtures. For example, a blockbuster semifinal between France and Spain at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on July 14, or an England-Argentina clash in Atlanta on July 15, would almost certainly boost demand in the resale market.
FIFA World Cup 2026 current ticket pricing situation (according to GameTime):
Semifinal 1 (Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98) — Dallas, July 14
Get-in: $2,320 | Median: $5,193 | Maximum: $19,365 | ▼ 42% from the June 24 peak ($4,931)
Semifinal 2 (Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100) — Atlanta, July 15
Get-in: $2,708 | Median: $6,152 | Maximum: $31,850 | ▼ 52% from the June 24 peak ($5,645)
World Cup Final — New Jersey, July 19
Get-in: $9,015 | Median: $16,904 | Maximum: $67,610 | ▼ 20% from the June 24 peak ($11,132).