FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table Round 3: Latest group standings, key results, qualification update

FIFA World Cup Points Table: While Argentina and Brazil have qualified, Portugal and Spain are yet to seal their berths. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table Round 3 update: The 2026 World Cup group stages are poised for an exciting finish over the weekend with several top teams still awaiting their qualification for the Round of 32.

While several heavyweights such as world champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil and Germany have marked their berths in the next stage, teams such as Spain, Portugal, England and Uruguay await their fate with their last group-stage matches to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2026 points table and group standings in Round 3:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table in Round 3: Group-wise standings (as of June 26, 2026)