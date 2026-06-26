FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table Round 3: Latest group standings, key results, qualification update

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table Round 3 update: The 2026 World Cup group stages are poised for an exciting finish over the weekend with several top teams still awaiting their qualification for the Round of 32.
While several heavyweights such as world champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil and Germany have marked their berths in the next stage, teams such as Spain, Portugal, England and Uruguay await their fate with their last group-stage matches to be played on Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2026 points table and group standings in Round 3:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table in Round 3: Group-wise standings (as of June 26, 2026)
|Group A
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mexico
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|9
|2
|South Africa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|3
|South Korea
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Czech
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-4
|1
|Group B
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Canada
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|3
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|4
|Qatar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-8
|1
|Group C
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brazil
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Morocco
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7
|3
|Scotland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|3
|4
|Haiti
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-6
|0
|Group D
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Paraguay
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|4
|Turkey
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Group E
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|6
|2
|Côte d’Ivoire
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Curacao
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-8
|1
|Group F
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Japan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Sweden
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Tunisia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-10
|0
|Group G
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Egypt
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Belgium
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|1
|Group H
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Cape Verde
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|1
|Group I
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Norway
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Senegal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|4
|Iraq
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|0
|Group J
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Austria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Algeria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|3
|4
|Jordan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Group K
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Colombia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Portugal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|3
|Congo DR
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Uzbekistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|0
|Group L
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Ghana
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Croatia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|4
|Panama
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
The 48-team format will see the top-two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify for the Round of 32 stage. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups from A to L. Of the 12 third-placed teams, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ecuador and Sweden have all but confirmed their spots in the last 32.
CHECK: World Cup Third-placed teams standings
The league stage action runs from June 12 to June 28.