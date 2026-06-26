FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table Round 3: Latest group standings, key results, qualification update

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3: Check the latest points table, group standings, team rankings, goal difference and qualification race across all 12 groups. See which teams have qualfied.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 10:36 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Points Table: While Argentina and Brazil have qualified, Portugal and Spain are yet to seal their berths. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup Points Table: While Argentina and Brazil have qualified, Portugal and Spain are yet to seal their berths. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table Round 3 update: The 2026 World Cup group stages are poised for an exciting finish over the weekend with several top teams still awaiting their qualification for the Round of 32.

While several heavyweights such as world champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil and Germany have marked their berths in the next stage, teams such as Spain, Portugal, England and Uruguay await their fate with their last group-stage matches to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2026 points table and group standings in Round 3: 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table in Round 3: Group-wise standings (as of June 26, 2026)

Group A Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Mexico 3 3 0 0 6 9
2 South Africa 3 1 1 1 -1 4
3 South Korea 3 1 0 2 -1 3
4 Czech 3 0 1 2 -4 1
Group B Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Switzerland 3 2 1 0 4 7
2 Canada 3 1 1 1 5 4
3 Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 1 1 1 -1 4
4 Qatar 3 0 1 2 -8 1
Group C Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Brazil 3 2 1 0 6 7
2 Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
3 Scotland 3 1 0 2 -3 3
4 Haiti 3 0 0 3 -6 0
Group D Team P W D L GD Pts
1 United States 2 2 0 0 5 6
2 Australia 3 1 1 1 0 4
3 Paraguay 3 1 1 1 -2 4
4 Turkey 2 0 0 2 -3 0
Group E Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Germany 3 2 0 1 6 6
2 Côte d’Ivoire 3 2 0 1 2 6
3 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 0 4
4 Curacao 3 0 1 2 -8 1
Group F Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 6 7
2 Japan 3 1 2 0 4 5
3 Sweden 3 1 1 1 0 4
4 Tunisia 3 0 0 3 -10 0
Group G Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Egypt 2 1 1 0 2 4
2 Iran 2 0 2 0 0 2
3 Belgium 2 0 2 0 0 2
4 New Zealand 2 0 1 1 -2 1
Group H Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Spain 2 1 1 0 4 4
2 Uruguay 2 0 2 0 0 2
3 Cape Verde 2 0 2 0 0 2
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 1 1 -4 1
Group I Team P W D L GD Pts
1 France 2 2 0 0 5 6
2 Norway 2 2 0 0 4 6
3 Senegal 2 0 0 2 -3 0
4 Iraq 2 0 0 2 -6 0
Group J Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 5 6
2 Austria 2 1 0 1 0 3
3 Algeria 2 1 0 1 -2 3
4 Jordan 2 0 0 2 -3 0
Group K Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Colombia 2 2 0 0 3 6
2 Portugal 2 1 1 0 5 4
3 Congo DR 2 0 1 1 -1 1
4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 -7 0
Group L Team P W D L GD Pts
1 England 2 1 1 0 2 4
2 Ghana 2 1 1 0 1 4
3 Croatia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
4 Panama 2 0 0 2 -2 0

FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockouts Qualification format

The 48-team format will see the top-two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify for the Round of 32 stage. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups from A to L. Of the 12 third-placed teams, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ecuador and Sweden have all but confirmed their spots in the last 32.

CHECK: World Cup Third-placed teams standings

The league stage action runs from June 12 to June 28.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Top results and matches from Round 3

  • Brazil 3-0 Scotland – Group C
  • Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia – Group F
  • Ecuador 2-1 Germany – Group E
  • Turkey 3-2 United States – Group D
  • Norway vs France – Group I
  • Uruguay vs Spain – Group H
  • Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia – Group H
  • New Zealand vs Belgium – Group G
  • Panama vs England – Group L
  • Croatia vs Ghana – Group L
  • Colombia vs Portugal – Group K

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments