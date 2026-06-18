FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table after Round 1: Latest group standings, key match results

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points table: The 2026 FIFA World Cup edition has gotten off to an interesting start with several top teams suffering sluggish contests in the opening week across the 12 groups.
The expanded 48-team format was expected to see a bunch of tame first-round skirmishes, though multiple unheralded sides made a good first impression of themselves taking on footballing giants. 2010 champions Spain was held to a goalless draw in their opening match in Group H, a fate shared by Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the same group. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was stunned by a 1-1 draw to DR Congo in Houston on Wednesday afternoon while five-time champions Brazil were earlier held to a draw with Morocco.
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After the opening round of matches, co-hosts Mexico and the USA, Germany, Argentina, England, France, Sweden and Norway have made strong starts in their respective groups, while several groups remain tightly contested after draws.
Here’s a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2026 points table and group standings after Round 1:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table After Round 1: Group-wise standings (as of June 18, 2026)
|Group A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Korea Republic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Czechia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Group B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Qatar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Group C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Haiti
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Group D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Türkiye
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|4
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Group E
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Curaçao
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|Group F
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Group G
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|IR Iran
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Egypt
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Group H
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cabo Verde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Group I
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|4
|Iraq
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Group J
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Austria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|4
|Algeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Group K
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Colombia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Congo DR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Portugal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Group L
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ghana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Panama
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
The 48-team format will see the top-two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify for the Round of 32 stage. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams across all groups from A to L. The league stage action runs from June 12 to June 27.