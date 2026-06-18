FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table after Round 1: Latest group standings, key match results

FIFA World Cup Points Table and Standings after Round 1: Argentina, France and Norway got off to winning starts while Portugal were held to a draw. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Points table: The 2026 FIFA World Cup edition has gotten off to an interesting start with several top teams suffering sluggish contests in the opening week across the 12 groups.

The expanded 48-team format was expected to see a bunch of tame first-round skirmishes, though multiple unheralded sides made a good first impression of themselves taking on footballing giants. 2010 champions Spain was held to a goalless draw in their opening match in Group H, a fate shared by Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the same group. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was stunned by a 1-1 draw to DR Congo in Houston on Wednesday afternoon while five-time champions Brazil were earlier held to a draw with Morocco.