FIFA World Cup: Who are the referees for Norway vs England?

Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final: The highly anticipated blockbuster contest between Erling Haaland’s Norway and Harry Kane’s England is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 11.
FIFA has selected the experienced 44-year-old French referee, Clement Turpin to officiate tonight’s quarter-final between the two European sides.
The Three Lions come into this game on the back of an impressive win 3-2 win over the hosts Mexico, inspired by a brace from their young star midfielder Jude Bellingham and a goal from the spot by skipper Harry Kane. Meanwhile, the Scandinavians probably pulled one of the biggest shocks of the tournament when they knocked out five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16 with a 1-2 win, thanks to a commendable brace from Erling Haaland.
The winner will set up an intriguing clash against either Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinals.
The officiating crew selected by FIFA for this quarterfinal between Norway and England consists of three French referees and two Spanish referees, with their names as follows:
The French international Clement Turpin will officiate this much-anticipated quarter-final. He is one of the most experienced officials in Europe. Turpin has been listed with FIFA since 2010.
Turpin has officiated games in some of the major football tournaments, including three FIFA World Cups, UEFA European Championships, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.
England’s manager Thomas Tuchel has some history with the Frenchman.
“Two things couldn’t keep up with the level – the pitch wasn’t in good condition and also the referee, unfortunately, was Grade E,” said Tuchel in fury after his Bayern Munich side lost to Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2022/23.
“I’d give him a one out of 10. He was absolutely terrible. It’s unbelievable at this level. He was whistling for everything and anything. Everything was against us.” Tuchel was sent to the stands by Turpin after being shown two yellow cards.
He has already officiated three matches in the 2026 World Cup, including England’s 4-2 opening group-stage win over Croatia, Paraguay vs. Australia, and Colombia’s Round of 16 victory over Ghana.
Nicolas Danos has been a listed referee with FIFA since 2013. The 45-year old operates as a linesman in Ligue 1. He has major tournament experience having served for every Euros since 2016. He earned his full on-field assistant selection before the 2026 World Cup.
Benjamin Pages has been a listed referee with FIFA since 2018. Pages has been operating in the Ligue 1 since 2016/17. He was added to the FIFA international list of assistant referees in 2018, enabling him to officiate major global tournaments. Prior to today’s game, he has run the lines in the same games with Turpin.
The Spaniard is a listed referee with FIFA since 2014. Hernandez has been officiating in La Liga since 2012. He officiated his first international tournament game as the man in the middle earlier this World Cup during the Brazil vs Haiti game. He has previously officiated at the European Championships – in both 2021 and 2024 – but only as a video assistant referee (VAR).
José Enrique Naranjo has been listed with FIFA since 2019. He was promoted to the FIFA international assistant referee list in 2019. Earlier in the tournament, he served as an active on-field assistant referee, including during the Group F clash between Tunisia and Netherlands.
Written by Madhav Sachdeva, an intern with the online sports desk