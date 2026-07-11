FIFA World Cup: Who are the referees for Norway vs England?

Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final: The highly anticipated blockbuster contest between Erling Haaland’s Norway and Harry Kane’s England is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 11.

FIFA has selected the experienced 44-year-old French referee, Clement Turpin to officiate tonight’s quarter-final between the two European sides.

The Three Lions come into this game on the back of an impressive win 3-2 win over the hosts Mexico, inspired by a brace from their young star midfielder Jude Bellingham and a goal from the spot by skipper Harry Kane. Meanwhile, the Scandinavians probably pulled one of the biggest shocks of the tournament when they knocked out five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16 with a 1-2 win, thanks to a commendable brace from Erling Haaland.