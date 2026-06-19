FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi to stand trial for rape

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi will stand a rape trial, said the French prosecutors, after a woman accused the Paris Saint-Germain footballer of rape in 2023.

Hakimi who will lead his side against Scotland on Friday, has denied the accusations.

“The justice system looked me in the eye and said, ‘If you weren’t famous, there would never have been a case,'” Hakimi wrote on social media on Friday.

“I chose to remain silent for years. I believed that maintaining my dignity, being patient, and trusting in the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made.

“Today, a story that isn’t mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. I sometimes feel like I’ve become an easy target.