How low-ball across six-yard box is resulting in goals, own-goals

Rather than lofting crosses into crowded penalty areas, teams are driving passes hard along the ground into the six-yard box for goals. (AP Photo)

Lamine Yamal’s goal against Saudi Arabia looked simple. That was exactly the point.

The move began with Spain breaking down the left before Mikel Oyarzabal whipped a low pass across the six-yard box. Yamal arrived at the far post and tapped in. No complicated build-up, just a hard ball across goal and a runner arriving at the right moment.

Yet that goal may have captured one of the defining attacking trends of this World Cup.

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For all the talk about spectacular long-range strikes, teams are increasingly finding success with football’s most ruthless weapon: the low ball flashed across the face of goal. Coaches often talk about the ‘corridor of uncertainty’ – the space between the goalkeeper and the defensive line. Low crosses target exactly that zone.