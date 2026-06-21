Spain vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: ESP look for first win vs KSA in Atlanta

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: ESP take on KSA in FIFA World Cup. (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: After failing to score past minnows Cape Verde, Spain will be looking to go all out against a resolute Saudi Arabia side on Sunday. In their first match, both these sides dropped points with Spain drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia sharing the spoils vs Uruguay.

Spain, who came into the World Cup as favourites, were shocked by the defensive capabilities of Cape Verde who absorbed everything that the Spanish armada threw at them. With their best player Lamine Yamal playing a bit part role in that match, the Barcelona player ios expected to feature from the start against the Saudi team.

Story continues below this ad For Saudi Arabia, the defeat that they inflicted on eventual world champions Argentina in the 2022 World Cup is still fresh in the minds of their fans, who will be hoping that the Asian side can spring a surprise against the 2010 world champions on Sunday as well. FOLLOW SPAIN VS SAUDI AREA FIFA WORLD CUP MATCH BELOW Live Updates Jun 21, 2026 07:05 PM IST Spain vs Saudi Arabia World Cup LIVE: Group H matches June 15: Spain 0-0 Cape Verde (Atlanta) June 15: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay (Miami) June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta) June 21: Uruguay vs Cape Verde (Miami) June 26: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (Houston) June 26: Uruguay vs Spain (Zapopan) Jun 21, 2026 06:58 PM IST ESP vs KSA World Cup LIVE: Check out the groups Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama Jun 21, 2026 06:47 PM IST Spain vs Saudi Arabia World Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups Spain: Simon, Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Llorente, Fabian, Rodri, Pedri, Ferran, Oyarzabal, Yamal Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais, Al-Harbi, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Abdulhamid, Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Shamat, Al-Buraikan Jun 21, 2026 06:41 PM IST ESP vs KSA World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome Favourites Spain were left shell-shocked by minnows Cape Verde in their opening World Cup match when the debutants held on resolutely to force the 2010 champions to drop points against them in a 0-0 draw. While Spain did not take the chances afforded to them, Cape Verde made it pretty difficult for the Spanish armada to run through them. Spain now face Saudi Arabia, a team that had defeated Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, which will be an even more difficult task than trying to break down Cape Verde. Cape Verde frustrated Spain in a goalless draw in their FIFA World Cup debut game. (AP) How World Cup debutants Cape Verde frustrated Spain for 90 minutes Cape Verde, second smallest in size, third smallest in population, etched their name in World Cup history, holding the current European champions, Spain, to a timeless 0-0 draw that reinvigorated the magic of a World Cup. The result was as razor-thin as could be expected – Cape Verde’s keeper Vozinha made seven crucial saves, and Spain threw the kitchen sink at the end. But the debutants held on stoutly and produced what will go down as one of the biggest results of a World Cup.

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