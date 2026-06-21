Spain vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: ESP look for first win vs KSA in Atlanta

June 15: Spain 0-0 Cape Verde (Atlanta)
June 15: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay (Miami)
June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta)
June 21: Uruguay vs Cape Verde (Miami)
June 26: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (Houston)
June 26: Uruguay vs Spain (Zapopan)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: After failing to score past minnows Cape Verde, Spain will be looking to go all out against a resolute Saudi Arabia side on Sunday. In their first match, both these sides dropped points with Spain drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia sharing the spoils vs Uruguay.
Spain, who came into the World Cup as favourites, were shocked by the defensive capabilities of Cape Verde who absorbed everything that the Spanish armada threw at them. With their best player Lamine Yamal playing a bit part role in that match, the Barcelona player ios expected to feature from the start against the Saudi team.
For Saudi Arabia, the defeat that they inflicted on eventual world champions Argentina in the 2022 World Cup is still fresh in the minds of their fans, who will be hoping that the Asian side can spring a surprise against the 2010 world champions on Sunday as well.
FOLLOW SPAIN VS SAUDI AREA FIFA WORLD CUP MATCH BELOW
June 15: Spain 0-0 Cape Verde (Atlanta)
June 15: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay (Miami)
June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta)
June 21: Uruguay vs Cape Verde (Miami)
June 26: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (Houston)
June 26: Uruguay vs Spain (Zapopan)
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Spain: Simon, Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Llorente, Fabian, Rodri, Pedri, Ferran, Oyarzabal, Yamal
Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais, Al-Harbi, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Abdulhamid, Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Shamat, Al-Buraikan
Favourites Spain were left shell-shocked by minnows Cape Verde in their opening World Cup match when the debutants held on resolutely to force the 2010 champions to drop points against them in a 0-0 draw. While Spain did not take the chances afforded to them, Cape Verde made it pretty difficult for the Spanish armada to run through them. Spain now face Saudi Arabia, a team that had defeated Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, which will be an even more difficult task than trying to break down Cape Verde.
How World Cup debutants Cape Verde frustrated Spain for 90 minutes
Cape Verde, second smallest in size, third smallest in population, etched their name in World Cup history, holding the current European champions, Spain, to a timeless 0-0 draw that reinvigorated the magic of a World Cup. The result was as razor-thin as could be expected – Cape Verde’s keeper Vozinha made seven crucial saves, and Spain threw the kitchen sink at the end. But the debutants held on stoutly and produced what will go down as one of the biggest results of a World Cup.