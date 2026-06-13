Brazil vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar vs Switzerland up first

Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match Live Score: It’s a battle between the World No 6 and the World No 7! Brazil start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco at the New Jersey Stadium. It’s a Group C clash between a veritable giant of the sport and a bonafide giant-killer in the form of Morocco after their stunning run to the World Cup semis last time around in Qatar.
But before that clash we will have a clash between last World Cup’s hosts Qatar and Switzerland. It will be a prelude to the big game that everyone’s waiting for.
Follow The Indian Express Sports Desk’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup with latest updates from all the top games. Also follow ground reporting from Sandip G, The Indian Express’ man on the ground for the World Cup, besides colour copies from some of the best sports writers in the country.
Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Possible XIs
Brazil possible starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior
Morocco possible starting XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Riad, Diop, Belammari; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Ounahi; Brahim Diaz, Rahimi, Saibari
Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Focus on Ancelotti
Brazil are in unchartered territory heading into the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup, as Selecao legend Ze Roberto pointed out in a chat with FIFA.
“Brazil are going into a World Cup as never before: with a foreign coach at the helm,” Ze Roberto told FIFA. “So much has changed over the last few decades, but the biggest shift, in my view, has been in mentality.”
“Bringing in Ancelotti was unquestionably the best decision that the Brazilian FA has made in recent years,” he commented. “The modern game demands an understanding that goes beyond talent alone – something that I ascertained first-hand in Europe. When coaches are constantly changing, the squad becomes unstable.”
Carlo Ancelotti has restored belief, but can Brazil end 24-year World Cup drought?
Sandip G, The Indian Express' man on the ground for the FIFA World Cup, has written about Brazil's pursuit to end a 24-year drought to win a sixth World Cup title.
He writes:
Their previous longest wait for World Cup glory was 24 years too, and it ended on American soil too. The last time the tournament was co-hosted (by Japan and South Korea in 2002), they won it too. In 1970, they played with a front four; so have they during the reign of Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian resorted to bring the glory back to football’s spiritual home, after their worst ever qualifying campaign. He has resurrected belief and inspired faith, brought calm into a dressing room prone to volatility, but Brazil don’t arrive in New Jersey as tournament favourites
Read Sandip G's piece on Brazil
Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Vinicius on Morocco
Despite there being some question marks over Morocco's credentials as the World No 7 coming into the World Cup, Brazil are not taking the side lightly.
“There is no doubt that Morocco have improved a lot,” Vinicius Júnior said. “They’re very well organised and capable of competing with anyone. The game has evolved, and Morocco are part of that.”
Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Quick preview
It’s a battle between the World No 6 and the World No 7! Brazil start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco at the New Jersey Stadium. It’s a Group C clash between a veritable giant of the sport and a bonafide giant-killer in the form of Morocco after their stunning run to the World Cup semis last time around in Qatar.
In the shape of Morocco we have the surprise semi-finalists from Qatar 2022. In Brazil, we have a side that has won the World Cup five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002). But their last title came 24 years ago.
The two teams have had the pleasure of having each other’s company just once in a World Cup previously, way back in 1998 when Brazil prevailed.
The Atlas Lions’, who are the African champions, have won just five World Cup games. Brazil have five World Cup titles. But since 2002, Brazil have reached the semifinal once, and everyone in the world remembers that they lost 7-1 to Germany at home.
“We're here to try to change history, try to put Brazil back to where it never should have left, which is at the top,” striker Vinícius Júnior said Friday through an interpreter. “We are at the same level as the other major teams.”
Few teams inspire as much fanfare in international football among the neutrals as Brazil do.
Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi is not a fan of pre-tournament odds. When asked if Morocco would approach the game as underdogs, he dismissed the notion, saying: “In a match like this, in a tournament like the World Cup, there are no favourites. It’s 50-50. It’ll come down to the smallest of details, to which team are more clinical. We hope it will be us.”
Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Eye on Ancelotti
Brazil keeper Alisson Becker thinks that Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian manager expected to bring Brazil a record sixth World Cup title, is under intense scrunity at the World Cup this year. Brazil are five-time World Cup champions. But they haven't won a title since 2002.
“Ancelotti's position perhaps has more pressure than being the president of the country,” the Brazil goalkeeper said.
Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: No favourites?
That's what Morocco captain thinks of today's clash: that there will be no favourites.
“In a match like this, in a tournament like the World Cup, there are no favourites,” said Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi. “It’s 50-50. It’ll come down to the smallest of details, to which team are more clinical. We hope it will be us.”
Hola
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Brazil vs Morocco game from the FIFA World Cup. But that's not all, before that game, we will also focus on the clash between Qatar and Switzerland.
Stay tuned!