Brazil vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar vs Switzerland up first

Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Quick preview

It’s a battle between the World No 6 and the World No 7! Brazil start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco at the New Jersey Stadium. It’s a Group C clash between a veritable giant of the sport and a bonafide giant-killer in the form of Morocco after their stunning run to the World Cup semis last time around in Qatar.

In the shape of Morocco we have the surprise semi-finalists from Qatar 2022. In Brazil, we have a side that has won the World Cup five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002). But their last title came 24 years ago.

The two teams have had the pleasure of having each other’s company just once in a World Cup previously, way back in 1998 when Brazil prevailed.

The Atlas Lions’, who are the African champions, have won just five World Cup games. Brazil have five World Cup titles. But since 2002, Brazil have reached the semifinal once, and everyone in the world remembers that they lost 7-1 to Germany at home.

“We're here to try to change history, try to put Brazil back to where it never should have left, which is at the top,” striker Vinícius Júnior said Friday through an interpreter. “We are at the same level as the other major teams.”

Few teams inspire as much fanfare in international football among the neutrals as Brazil do.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi is not a fan of pre-tournament odds. When asked if Morocco would approach the game as underdogs, he dismissed the notion, saying: “In a match like this, in a tournament like the World Cup, there are no favourites. It’s 50-50. It’ll come down to the smallest of details, to which team are more clinical. We hope it will be us.”