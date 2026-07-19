FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: How can Messi beat Mbappe to win top spot in final?

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race has effectively become a personal competition between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi over the last two editions.
On Saturday night, Mbappe eclipsed Messi’s all-time World Cup goals record with a brace in the third-place Playoff game, although France fell 4-6 to England in a thrilling Bronze-medal match. Not only did Mbappe’s brace take him to 21 goals, one ahead of Messi on the World Cup leaderboard, but the Frenchman also leapt to 10 goals at this edition.
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With Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot with eight goals at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 ahead of Messi (7 goals), in the lead, the Argentina superstar has to produce yet another sensational performance in Sunday’s final against Spain to clinch the accolade for the first time in his career.
Trailing by two goals, Messi can reclaim the lead over Mbappe in the final by three outright qualifiers.
Overall, 10 players recorded at least four goals at this edition, with England’s Jude Bellingham finishing third with seven goals. Norway superstar Erling Haaland also struck seven goals in only 537 minutes.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Golden Boot race
|Rank
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Minutes
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
FRANCE
|10
|4
|769
|2
|Lionel Messi
ARGENTINA
|8
|4
|712
|3
|Jude Bellingham
ENGLAND
|7
|1
|698
|4
|Erling Haaland
NORWAY
|7
|0
|537
|5
|Ousmane Dembele
FRANCE
|6
|2
|648
|6
|Harry Kane
ENGLAND
|6
|1
|732
|7
|Mikel Oyarzabal
SPAIN
|5
|1
|599
|8
|Ismaila Sarr
SENEGAL
|4
|1
|419
|9
|Julian Quinones
MEXICO
|4
|1
|440
|10
|Vinicius Junior
BRAZIL
|4
|1
|505
Updated as of July 19, 2026 after the France vs England match