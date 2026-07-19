FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: How can Messi beat Mbappe to win top spot in final?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Lionel Messi needs to put in another all-timer performance in the final against Spain to eclipse Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot award on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 19, 2026 08:30 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi trails Mbappe by two goals in the Golden Boot race ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi trails Mbappe by two goals in the Golden Boot race ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final. (AP Photo)
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The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race has effectively become a personal competition between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi over the last two editions.

On Saturday night, Mbappe eclipsed Messi’s all-time World Cup goals record with a brace in the third-place Playoff game, although France fell 4-6 to England in a thrilling Bronze-medal match. Not only did Mbappe’s brace take him to 21 goals, one ahead of Messi on the World Cup leaderboard, but the Frenchman also leapt to 10 goals at this edition.

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With Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot with eight goals at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 ahead of Messi (7 goals), in the lead, the Argentina superstar has to produce yet another sensational performance in Sunday’s final against Spain to clinch the accolade for the first time in his career.

How can Messi reclaim Golden Boot lead in World Cup final?

Trailing by two goals, Messi can reclaim the lead over Mbappe in the final by three outright qualifiers.

  • If Messi records a hat-trick, he will finish with 11 goals, one ahead of Mbappe’s tally of 10 goals.
  • If Messi scores two goals, he will need to complete at least one more assist to pip Mbappe who has also combined four assists alongside his 10 goals.
  • Messi can also take the Golden Boot lead if he scores two goals in the final, provided he does not play more than 56 minutes against Spain, a highly unlikely scenario on the big night. Mbappe struck 10 goals and 4 assists in 769 minutes, while Messi has produced 8 goals and 4 assists in 712 minutes.

Overall, 10 players recorded at least four goals at this edition, with England’s Jude Bellingham finishing third with seven goals. Norway superstar Erling Haaland also struck seven goals in only 537 minutes.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Golden Boot race

Rank Player Goals Assists Minutes
1 Kylian Mbappe
FRANCE		 10 4 769
2 Lionel Messi
ARGENTINA		 8 4 712
3 Jude Bellingham
ENGLAND		 7 1 698
4 Erling Haaland
NORWAY		 7 0 537
5 Ousmane Dembele
FRANCE		 6 2 648
6 Harry Kane
ENGLAND		 6 1 732
7 Mikel Oyarzabal
SPAIN		 5 1 599
8 Ismaila Sarr
SENEGAL		 4 1 419
9 Julian Quinones
MEXICO		 4 1 440
10 Vinicius Junior
BRAZIL		 4 1 505

Updated as of July 19, 2026 after the France vs England match

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