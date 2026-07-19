FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: How can Messi beat Mbappe to win top spot in final?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi trails Mbappe by two goals in the Golden Boot race ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final. (AP Photo)

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race has effectively become a personal competition between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi over the last two editions.

On Saturday night, Mbappe eclipsed Messi’s all-time World Cup goals record with a brace in the third-place Playoff game, although France fell 4-6 to England in a thrilling Bronze-medal match. Not only did Mbappe’s brace take him to 21 goals, one ahead of Messi on the World Cup leaderboard, but the Frenchman also leapt to 10 goals at this edition.

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With Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot with eight goals at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 ahead of Messi (7 goals), in the lead, the Argentina superstar has to produce yet another sensational performance in Sunday’s final against Spain to clinch the accolade for the first time in his career.