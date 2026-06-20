Germany vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Group E’s unbeaten sides duel today

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: In a battle between the two unbeaten teams in Group E at Toronto Stadium, imperious-looking Germany take on a dangerous Ivory Coast side. A win today for either team will unlock passage into the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026. In their opening game, Germany had pumped six goals past a hapless Curacao after both sides were deadlocked 1-1 at one stage, to triumph by a 7-1 margin. Ivory Coast, meanwhile, snuck in a late goal past Ecuador to secure victory.

Despite their 7-1 mauling of Curacao, the prevailing sentiment in Germany camp is that they could have scored more goals.

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“We could have scored plenty more goals,” said Joshua Kimmich after that game. “One thing we’ve seen over the first few games of the tournament is that, even against weaker opposition, winning that comfortably and by that big a margin is no easy task.” Talking about their next opponents, Kimmich said: “Côte d’Ivoire have some spectacular attacking players and they’re really good in transition.”

Kimmich handpicked Ivory Coast youngster Yan Diomande as a player he would, as a defender, keep his eyes on. “His development has been crazy,” said Kimmich. “The way he dribbles is particularly unusual, with his “start-stop” style. He reminds me a little bit of Kingsley [Coman] when he was with us at Bayern Munich. He can accelerate really quickly, stop dead to take the defender out of the game, and then accelerate again.”

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Live Updates Jun 20, 2026 11:14 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the game between Germany and Ivory Coast from the Toronto Stadium. A win today for either side will see them make the cut for the Round of 32.