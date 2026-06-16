FIFA World Cup 2026, France vs Senegal Football Live Score: FRA look to banish ghosts of 2002 vs SEN

FIFA World Cup 2026, France vs Senegal Football Score: FRA take on SEN in Group I opener.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Score Updates: Double World Cup champions France will be wary of their history against Senegal in opening matches when the two sides lock horns in the first match of Group I at the Metlife Stadium in New York/New Jersey. The last time these two sides had met in the opening match in a World Cup was in 2002 when France, the then defending champions, shockingly lost to the newbies 1-0. The side could not recover after that and ended up getting eliminated from the Group Stage without a single win.

Since then, France have been finalists in the last two editions of the World Cup, even winning the whole thing again in 2018. They almost gave Argentina a scare in 2022 with a 3-3 draw after Extra Time but eventually lost in penalties. With Kylian Mbappe, arguably the best player in the world outside the rarefied air of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in their squad and a solid midfield and defence line, France will look to make a positive start.

Story continues below this ad For Senegal, this year started with the drama surrounding the AFCON final when the team were ordered off the pitch by coach Pape Thiaw after Morocco were given a penalty. Sadio Mnae would bring them back to the pitch but the match was delayed by 16 mins and even though Brahim Diaz missed his spot kick and Pape Gueye scored in Extra Time, Senegal were stripped of the title. With the wounds still fresh, Senegal poses a pretty seismic challenge to France. FOLLOW FRANCE VS SENEGAL LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP BELOW. Live Updates Jun 16, 2026 09:34 PM IST FRA vs SEN FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome 2-time world champions France will be kicking off their World Cup campaign on late Tuesday night. Standing in front of them are old foes Senegal-- the team who had defeated then defending champs France 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, triggering a collapse that saw the Les Blues getting eliminated from that competition from the group stage without a single win to their name. Will history repeat itself tonight or will France rewrite their destiny at the Metlife Stadium? We'll find out soon enough. As France head coach Didier Deschamps’ prepares for his swansong, his charges have to show they know how to get the job done. Kylian Mbappe is now 27 and France’s leading man. (AP Photo) 2022-2026: Will the real France, full of attacking talent, step up on big stage Frightfully abundant in attacking talent during a period that has the makings of a dynasty but is peppered with the inability to win a slew of major trophies, France could have been the Brazil of 1958-70. The South American giants carved out a legacy falling only once, to the Italians, in a 12-year cycle of dominance built by an assembly line of domestic talent lining up behind the mercurial Pele. As France head coach Didier Deschamps’ prepares for his swansong, his charges have to show they know how to get the job done.

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