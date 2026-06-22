France vs Iraq, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Mbappe looks to break Messi’s record in focus as FRA take on IRQ

France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: FRA take on IRQ in Philadelphia. (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: Kylian Mbappe. who scored a brace in France’s opening match against Senegal, will be back in action for the 2-time world champions as the Les Blues take on Iraq at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Mbappe and France, who were in general kept quiet by the Senegalese in the first half, burst into life in the second, with the Real Madrid player slamming two goals in the 66th and 90th minute while Bradley Barcola added another in the 82md minute. Ibrahim Mbaye also relied with one for Senegal but the African team ultimately went down 3-1.

Story continues below this ad Iraq, meanwhile, are metaphorically coming out of the frying pan and into the fire with the Asian team facing France after a debilitating loss to Norway where they were thrashed 4-1. Erling Haaland had grabbed a brace while Leo Ostigard chipped in with one. The last goal was an own goal from Aymen Hussain to tie a neat bow on the misery basket. Hussain was also the one who had scored for Iraq in the match in the 39th minute. FOLLOW FRA vs IRQ FIFA WORLD CUP LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES BELOW Live Updates Jun 22, 2026 11:45 PM IST FRA vs IRQ FIFA World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome With Lionel Messi becoming FIFA World Cup's all-time leading goal-scorer after his strike vs Austria in the 38th minute, a certain Frenchman who goes by the name of Kylian Mbappe has a chance to go level or past the Argentine legend tonight only. Mbappe, who is on 14 goals, need 3 more to tie Messi at 17 while 4 goals will take him past the Argentinian. With a wounded Iraq in front of him, Mbappe might just break the record. Can he do it? We'll find out. France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group. (AP photo) Shoddy in the first half, divine in the second: Mbappe’s comeback For just three seconds, Kylian Mbappe suspended his own memory of the game. Of his sufferings of the day, of his seeming detachment to the game, of the feeling of being a stranger trapped in his shirt. And then, the instincts kicked in. The muscle memory — honed to robotic precision — took over. When the superlative Michael Olise stitched a pass into his side, he swayed and opened his body, carving space for his right foot to come around the ball, and struck it diagonally into the nets, past the lunging Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. (READ MORE)

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