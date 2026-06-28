Round of 32 Schedule, World Cup 2026: Qualified teams, knockout match dates

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: The knockout lineups of the 32 teams have been finalised on Sunday. (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Schedule: After 16 days of jam-packed action, the 2026 FIFA World Cup have finalised the 32 teams that will proceed to the second round of action across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

World champions Argentina have drawn World Cup debutants Cape Verde in their Round of 32 clash, while leading favourites France will take on Sweden in New Jersey on July 1. With a goalless draw to Colombia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal finished second in Group K, taking a slot against 2018 runners-up Croatia on July 3.

Five-time champions Brazil will step out in the second Round of 32 match against Asian stronghold Japan in Houston.