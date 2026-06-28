Round of 32 Schedule, World Cup 2026: Qualified teams, knockout match dates

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Check the list of qualified teams, match schedule and knockouts bracket, starting June 29.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 07:42 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: The knockout lineups of the 32 teams have been finalised on Sunday. (AP Photo)FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: The knockout lineups of the 32 teams have been finalised on Sunday. (AP Photo)
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FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Schedule: After 16 days of jam-packed action, the 2026 FIFA World Cup have finalised the 32 teams that will proceed to the second round of action across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

World champions Argentina have drawn World Cup debutants Cape Verde in their Round of 32 clash, while leading favourites France will take on Sweden in New Jersey on July 1. With a goalless draw to Colombia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal finished second in Group K, taking a slot against 2018 runners-up Croatia on July 3.

Five-time champions Brazil will step out in the second Round of 32 match against Asian stronghold Japan in Houston.

Eight third-placed teams will book their spots in the knockout stages, with five of the top teams locked in on five points.

The round of 32 stage will conclude on July 4 with Colombia taking on Ghana in Kansas City.

Here’s a look at the full list of FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 qualified teams

Group Winners Runners-up Third-placed teams
(Best eight qualify)
A Mexico South Africa
B Switzerland Canada Bosnia and Herzegovina
C Brazil Morocco
D United States Australia Paraguay
E Germany Ivory Coast Ecuador
F Netherlands Japan Sweden
G Belgium Egypt
H Spain Cape Verde
I France Norway Senegal
J Argentina
K Colombia Portugal DR Congo
L England Croatia Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Schedule 

Match No Date Round of 32 Match Time (IST) Venue
73 June 29 South Africa vs Canada 12:30 AM Los Angeles
74 June 29 Brazil vs Japan 10:30 PM Houston
75 June 30 Germany vs Paraguay 2:00 AM Foxborough
76 June 30 Netherlands vs Morocco 6:30 AM Guadalajara
77 June 30 Cote d’Ivoire vs Norway 10.30 PM Arlington
78 July 1 France vs Sweden 2:30 AM New Jersey
79 July 1 Mexico vs Ecuador 6:30 AM Mexico City
80 July 1 England vs Congo DR 9:30 PM Atlanta
81 July 2 Belgium vs A3/I3/J3 1.30 AM Seattle
82 July 2 United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 5.30 AM Santa Clara
83 July 3 Spain vs Group J runners-up 12:30 AM Los Angeles
84 July 3 Portugal vs Croatia 4:30 AM Toronto
85 July 3 Switzerland vs E3/F3/G3/I3/J3 8:30 AM Vancouver
86 July 3 Australia vs Egypt 11:30 PM Arlington
87 July 4 Argentina vs Cape Verde 3.30 PM Miami
88 July 4 Colombia vs Ghana 7:00 AM Kansas City

*Updated as of June 28, 2026

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