Round of 32 Schedule, World Cup 2026: Qualified teams, knockout match dates

FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Schedule: After 16 days of jam-packed action, the 2026 FIFA World Cup have finalised the 32 teams that will proceed to the second round of action across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
World champions Argentina have drawn World Cup debutants Cape Verde in their Round of 32 clash, while leading favourites France will take on Sweden in New Jersey on July 1. With a goalless draw to Colombia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal finished second in Group K, taking a slot against 2018 runners-up Croatia on July 3.
Five-time champions Brazil will step out in the second Round of 32 match against Asian stronghold Japan in Houston.
Eight third-placed teams will book their spots in the knockout stages, with five of the top teams locked in on five points.
The round of 32 stage will conclude on July 4 with Colombia taking on Ghana in Kansas City.
Here’s a look at the full list of FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 qualified teams
|Group
|Winners
|Runners-up
|Third-placed teams
(Best eight qualify)
|A
|Mexico
|South Africa
|—
|B
|Switzerland
|Canada
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|C
|Brazil
|Morocco
|—
|D
|United States
|Australia
|Paraguay
|E
|Germany
|Ivory Coast
|Ecuador
|F
|Netherlands
|Japan
|Sweden
|G
|Belgium
|Egypt
|H
|Spain
|Cape Verde
|—
|I
|France
|Norway
|Senegal
|J
|Argentina
|K
|Colombia
|Portugal
|DR Congo
|L
|England
|Croatia
|Ghana
|Match No
|Date
|Round of 32 Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|73
|June 29
|South Africa vs Canada
|12:30 AM
|Los Angeles
|74
|June 29
|Brazil vs Japan
|10:30 PM
|Houston
|75
|June 30
|Germany vs Paraguay
|2:00 AM
|Foxborough
|76
|June 30
|Netherlands vs Morocco
|6:30 AM
|Guadalajara
|77
|June 30
|Cote d’Ivoire vs Norway
|10.30 PM
|Arlington
|78
|July 1
|France vs Sweden
|2:30 AM
|New Jersey
|79
|July 1
|Mexico vs Ecuador
|6:30 AM
|Mexico City
|80
|July 1
|England vs Congo DR
|9:30 PM
|Atlanta
|81
|July 2
|Belgium vs A3/I3/J3
|1.30 AM
|Seattle
|82
|July 2
|United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|5.30 AM
|Santa Clara
|83
|July 3
|Spain vs Group J runners-up
|12:30 AM
|Los Angeles
|84
|July 3
|Portugal vs Croatia
|4:30 AM
|Toronto
|85
|July 3
|Switzerland vs E3/F3/G3/I3/J3
|8:30 AM
|Vancouver
|86
|July 3
|Australia vs Egypt
|11:30 PM
|Arlington
|87
|July 4
|Argentina vs Cape Verde
|3.30 PM
|Miami
|88
|July 4
|Colombia vs Ghana
|7:00 AM
|Kansas City
*Updated as of June 28, 2026