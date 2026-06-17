England vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Battle of heavyweights today in Group L

England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Harry Kane's England take on Luka Modric's Croatia.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: In what promises to be a mouth-watering clash between two European heavyweights, England take on Croatia in a Group L clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium. Croatia finished third at Qatar 2022 and were beaten finalists in Russia 2018. England, meanwhile, are perennially discussed as a pre-tournament favourite, at least by their own fans and media.
Leading the charge for England at FIFA World Cup 2026 is Harry Kane who comes into the tournament after one his best seasons in club football for Bayern Munich. “From a personal point of view, it’s the best season I’ve ever had — scoring a lot more goals than any previous season,” Kane said in the pre-tournament press conference. Physically and mentally… to win the league and the cup final and to score the three goals, it gave me even more momentum coming into the prep camp with the boys.”
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Meanwhile, Croatia have arrived for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with two ageing veterans propelling their side, 40-year-old Luka Modric, who is one of the game’s greats, as well as 37-year-old Ivan Perisic.
Scroll down to follow all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 game between England and Croatia
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