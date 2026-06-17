England vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Battle of heavyweights today in Group L

England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Harry Kane's England take on Luka Modric's Croatia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: In what promises to be a mouth-watering clash between two European heavyweights, England take on Croatia in a Group L clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium. Croatia finished third at Qatar 2022 and were beaten finalists in Russia 2018. England, meanwhile, are perennially discussed as a pre-tournament favourite, at least by their own fans and media.

Leading the charge for England at FIFA World Cup 2026 is Harry Kane who comes into the tournament after one his best seasons in club football for Bayern Munich. “From a personal point of view, it’s the best season I’ve ever had — scoring a lot more goals than any previous season,” Kane said in the pre-tournament press conference. Physically and mentally… to win the league and the cup final and to score the three goals, it gave me even more momentum coming into the prep camp with the boys.”

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, Croatia have arrived for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with two ageing veterans propelling their side, 40-year-old Luka Modric, who is one of the game’s greats, as well as 37-year-old Ivan Perisic. Scroll down to follow all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 game between England and Croatia Live Updates Jun 17, 2026 11:47 PM IST FIFA World Cup 2026, England vs Croatia LIVE: ENG coach speaks Before his side took the field for England's first game at the FIFA World Cup, their coach Thomas Tuchel was speaking about the experience of managing the team at a World Cup. "It's the biggest stage, the biggest tournament in the world… I'm grateful to have the possibility to coach in the World Cup. It's never a one-man show — it's always a team effort. We dream. I think we have the right to dream, but we don't want to be delusional. It comes with responsibility." Jun 17, 2026 11:37 PM IST FIFA World Cup 2026, England vs Croatia LIVE: Saka read to gamble with fitness Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has said that he's "ready to go" for England when their open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia on Wednesday. Saka is still not fully recovered from an Achilles injury which he picked up in March. England manager Thomas Tuchel has already said that it is "very unlikely" that the 24-year-old Saka would "start and finish" all the World Cup matches for England as they try and manage his injury just as Arsenal had to on their way to winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final. "I don't want to say anything that goes against the manager," Saka said before England's first match. "What I would say is that between Mikel [Arteta] and the Arsenal medical team and Thomas [Tuchel] and the England medical team, since March they have managed me amazingly and helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team. I'm feeling better than I have felt in the last few months and I'm ready to go." Saka's 50th appearance for England might come agaonst Croatia. Jun 17, 2026 11:12 PM IST FIFA World Cup 2026, England vs Croatia LIVE: Possible XIs Possible England starting XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Gordon Possible Croatia starting XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic; Budimir According to English media, there is plenty of conversation whether to pick Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers as the No 10. But with how he played in the warm up game, and how he has been in training sessions in the USA, Sky Sports believes that Bellingham has the best chance of making the cut. Jun 17, 2026 10:50 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup game between England and Croatia.

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