FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: Post Malone takes centre stage as closing ceremony gets underway

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Spain face Argentina in the 2026 final but before that will be a glitzy closing ceremony. (Reuters Photo)

A total of 103 matches have been played and finally, we will now know the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with defending champions Argentina facing Spain in the final. But before that, will be the closing ceremony at the Metlife Stadium, called the New York/New Jersey Stadium for this tournament.

FIFA had said on Wednesday, that American rapper-singer Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony, which starts at 11am IST. It will also feature performances by Italian singer Laura Pausini, American singer Nicole Scherzinger, British pop star Robbie Williams and YouTube creator IShowSpeed. Actor Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance.

Story continues below this ad Produced by Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony is designed to celebrate the tournament’s defining moments and the global appeal of football after a month of competition across the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will also celebrate all 48 teams that took part in the tournament. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 CLOSING CEREMONY: Live Updates Jul 19, 2026 11:14 PM IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: And we are underway! All right then, here we go! The performers are at the centre of the pitch. And well, we get underway with the influencer IShowSpeed singing into the mic with a heavy dose of autotune. "This is the World Cup, put your hands up in the air, put your flags up in the air," is the grand total of his lyrics. Jul 19, 2026 11:09 PM IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: The stars are assembling The crowd is slowly building up at the stadium and so are the superstars. A slew of former World Cup winners have been seen so far. Brazilians Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, and Spaniards David Villa, Xavi and Iker Casillas among them. Jul 19, 2026 10:58 PM IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE: Hello and welcome! So this is it. Well, not quite it. Argentina do face Spain today for the biggest prize in football but before that, there will be a slew of performances that might not be too enticing for those coming to this game for the sport. But then this is the World Cup final. It transcends the sport in every way. Even those who never care to watch football tune in for this one and so why not give those not too much into football something they might be familiar with. More importantly, though, this closing ceremony will be a celebration of all 48 teams who have brought this tournament alive. Stay tuned for more updates. One last time... 📺#fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/8wBO0yTr3q — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 19, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Ahead of FIFA World Cup final, every line in New York leads to Lionel Messi Lionel Messi on the left and Peruvian shamans perform a good luck ritual on the right. (AP photo) In the basement of the Javits Hall, supporters of Argentina and Spain fidgeted in the sinuous queue to the Fanatics Festival in the heart of New York, two days before the final in Metlife Stadium. The gruff security guard stifling his yawn quizzically verified the loyalties of every new entrant, “Spain in the line over there and Argentina down here. No fights, no punches please. I know you guys are sweet.” Both groups of fans were separated by barricades nearly fifty metres ahead but he had read about the skirmishes between England and Argentina fans in Times Square on Thursday. READ MORE

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