Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Focus on Vinicius Jr as BRA eye win over HAI at Philadelphia

With Morocco currently on 4 points, Brazil will need to win vs Haiti to get to 4 as well and ensure that they leapfrog Scotland and go to the 2nd spot. If the result of Scotland-Morocco match stays the same, Scotland will finish the day with 3 points while if Brazil win against Haiti, they'll be on 4. After that, it'll be all to play for in the last match of the group between Scotland and Brazil to see who finish in the top 2.
Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: Bidding for a record-extending sixth title, Brazil are back in action in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they take on Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday. After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening match, the five-time champions will be desperate to register their first win of the tournament.
The task ahead of them, however, looks relatively straightforward on paper. A 7-1 thrashing in their last meeting in 2016 and an 87.3% win probability from the Opta supercomputer make the Selecao overwhelming favourites against a Haiti side making their first World Cup appearance since 1974. For Carlo Ancelotti, it will be a perfect opportunity to get their campaign back on track.
Brazil opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, falling behind to Ismael Saibari’s opener before Vinicius Junior rescued a point with a stunning equaliser. Haiti, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland despite a spirited display that saw them create 15 shots. Sébastien Migné’s side were undone by John McGinn’s deflected strike, leaving the Caribbean underdogs with a mountain to climb.
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As we build up to the Brazil and Haiti match, another match in Group C is going on now between Morocco and Scotland. In the 1st half, The Atlas Lions are currently leading the European side by 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Ismael Saibar in 71 seconds.
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Brazil: Alisson, Ibanez, Marquinos, Magalhaes, Santos, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Thiago
Haiti: Placide, Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience, Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence, Pierrot, Isidor
As you wait for the Brazil game, let us update you on what has happened in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday and Saturday thus far.
- Switzerland registered their first win of the tournament, thrashing Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1.
- After a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener, co-host Canada announced their arrival with a 6-0 hammering of last World Cup's hosts, Qatar.
- Another co-host, Mexico, defeated South Korea 1-0 to become the first team in this tournament to qualify for the round of 32.
- The winning streak for co-hosts continued as the USA brushed past Australia 2-0 to join Mexico in the knockouts.
- The Group C game between Scotland and Morocco is underway in Boston, and Ismael Saibari got the African team off to a fiery start, finding the back of the net in just the second minute. Morocco continues to lead 1-0 in the first 25 minutes at the time of writing.
Brazil: Alisson Becker, Weverton, Ederson, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bremer, Léo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Roger Ibañez, Éderson Silva, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Lucas Paquetá, Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Rayan.
Haiti: Johny Placide, Alexandre Pierre, Josué Duverger, Carlens Arcus, Keeto Thermoncy, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience, Duke Lacroix, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Wilguens Paugain, Carl Sainté, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Dominique Simon, Woodensky Pierre, Derrick Etienne, Duckens Nazon, Louicius Deedson, Ruben Providence, Lenny Joseph, Wilson Isidor, Yassin Fortuné, Frantzdy Pierrot, Josué Casimir.
After a two-day break, The Indian Express is back with its LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Brazil are back in action against Haiti in the Group C match in Philadelphia on Saturday (in India).
Following a 1-1 draw against Morocco, the Selecao are desperate to register their first win of the event. Having beaten Haiti 7-1 in 2016, Brazil are hoping to gain three relatively easy points from this match-up from a side that lost to Scotland in their opening game.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the game!
Vinicius Jr starts setting Club vs Country credentials right with a beautiful equaliser vs Morocco
Vinicius Junior has heard it all and more. That he loves the club more than his country; that he cares for money rather than the crest; that he is an imposter to the lineage of the greats that have worn the jersey. Vinicius swallowed his pride; he humbly accepted his failing. Nine goals in 49 games is a grim reflection of his prowess. “I have been very bad,” he had confessed after the defeat to Uruguay in the qualification campaign. (READ MORE FROM SANDIP G)