Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Focus on Vinicius Jr as BRA eye win over HAI at Philadelphia

Jun 20, 2026 03:52 AM IST

BRA vs HAI LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What has happened thus far?

As you wait for the Brazil game, let us update you on what has happened in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday and Saturday thus far.

- Switzerland registered their first win of the tournament, thrashing Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1.

- After a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener, co-host Canada announced their arrival with a 6-0 hammering of last World Cup's hosts, Qatar.

- Another co-host, Mexico, defeated South Korea 1-0 to become the first team in this tournament to qualify for the round of 32.

- The winning streak for co-hosts continued as the USA brushed past Australia 2-0 to join Mexico in the knockouts.

- The Group C game between Scotland and Morocco is underway in Boston, and Ismael Saibari got the African team off to a fiery start, finding the back of the net in just the second minute. Morocco continues to lead 1-0 in the first 25 minutes at the time of writing.