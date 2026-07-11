Belgium’s golden generation leaves without trophies, but not without relevance

Belgium's golden generation did not win a cup, but won relevance that the nation longed for. (AP Photo)

In Belgium’s red, you could not find any blues.

There was no reticence in Rudi Garcia’s eloquence. “I reminded everyone to be proud of our World Cup run.”

There was no pain behind Axel Witsel’s prestige. “There is pride in the way he played.”

There was no confusion in captain Youri Tielemans’ confidence. “We gave our everything. I am sure the country will be proud of us.”

Kevin De Bruyne echoed: “I am proud of the World Cup I had.”

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The abundance of pride might lead an unsuspecting reader to believe these words were spoken after a Belgian victory. They were not. They came in the immediate aftermath of their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Spain.