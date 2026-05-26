FIFA World Cup 2026 base camps: Where Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal will train

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World football’s governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday revealed the expansive training and build-up plan laid out for the record 48 countries that will participate at the 2026 World Cup, slated to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 12.
Over the next three weeks, teams will fly out to designated spots in one of three host nations to limber up for group-stage action across 12 pools, with elite training grounds marked each of the 48 nations. FIFA revealed that the selection of the Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Sites was finalised after an exhaustive plan that was first drawn up all the way back in 2024.
CHECK OUT: FIFA World Cup Squads 2026: Portugal, Spain, Brazil, England name player lists
FIFA observed that the TBC sites will be particularly crucial in lighting up the football festivities in regions beyond the 16 host cities in the respective countries. While 39 teams will be distributed across various training camps in the US, co-hosts Canada will train at home alongside Panama.
Colombia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Korea Republic, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay will base their training in Mexico.
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Reigning world champions Argentina, who are yet announce their final 26-man roster, are slated to train at the Sporting KC Training Centre in Kansas City, home to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Sporting KC. Meanwhile, 2022 runners-up France have opted for a quaint university ground near Boston as its official base. The quality of the grass at the Bentley University was almost too good to be true for the Frenchman, who will land at the venue on June 11.
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Gearing up for his sixth shot at an elusive world title, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will train in south-west US, at the Gardens North County District Park in Florida.
|Team
|City
|Training Venue
|Algeria
|Kansas City
|
University of Kansas
|Argentina
|Kansas City
|
Sporting KC Training Centre
|Australia
|San Francisco Bay Area
|
Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility
|Austria
|Goleta
|
UC Santa Barbara – Harder Stadium
|Belgium
|Renton
|
Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sandy
|RSL Stadium
|Brazil
|New York New Jersey
|
Columbia Park Training Facility
|Canada
|Vancouver
|
National Soccer Development Centre
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia Union
|Congo DR
|Houston
|
Houston Training Centre
|Colombia
|Guadalajara
|
Academia Atlas FC
|Cabo Verde
|Tampa
|
Waters Sportsplex
|Croatia
|Alexandria
|
Episcopal High School
|Curaçao
|Boca Raton
|
Florida Atlantic University
|Czechia
|Dallas
|
Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium
|Ecuador
|Columbus
|
Columbus Crew Performance Centre
|Egypt
|Spokane
|
Gonzaga University
|England
|Kansas City
|
Swope Soccer Village
|Spain
|Chattanooga
|Baylor School
|France
|Boston
|
Bentley University
|Germany
|Winston-Salem
|
Wake Forest University
|Ghana
|Boston
|
Bryant University
|Haiti
|New York New Jersey
|
Stockton University
|IR Iran
|Tijuana
|
Centro Xoloitzcuintle
|Iraq
|Greenbrier County
|
The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre
|Jordan
|Portland
|
University of Portland
|Japan
|Nashville
|Nashville SC
|Korea Republic
|Guadalajara
|
Chivas Verde Valle
|Saudi Arabia
|Austin
|
Austin FC Stadium
|Morocco
|New York New Jersey
|
The Pingry School
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|
Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)
|Netherlands
|Kansas City
|
KC Current Training Facility
|Norway
|Greensboro
|
UNC Greensboro
|New Zealand
|San Diego
|
University of San Diego – Torero Stadium
|Panama
|New Tecumseth
|
Nottawasaga Training Site
|Paraguay
|San Francisco Bay Area
|
Spartan Soccer Complex
|Portugal
|Palm Beach Gardens
|
Gardens North County District Park
|Qatar
|Santa Barbara
|
Westmont College
|South Africa
|Pachuca
|
CF Pachuca – Universidad Del Futbol
|Scotland
|Charlotte
|Charlotte FC
|Senegal
|New York New Jersey
|
Rutgers University
|Switzerland
|San Diego
|SDJA
|Sweden
|Dallas
|
FC Dallas Stadium
|Tunisia
|Monterrey
|
Rayados Training Centre
|Türkiye
|Mesa
|
Arizona Athletic Grounds
|Uruguay
|Cancun
|
Mayakoba Training Centre Cancun
|United States
|Irvine
|
Great Park Sports Complex
|Uzbekistan
|Atlanta
|
Atlanta United Training Centre
The 25 communities that will host national teams beyond the 16 host nations are:-
New Tecumseth in Canada;
Cancun, Pachuca and Tijuana in Mexico;
Alexandria, Austin, Boca Raton, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Columbus, Goleta, Greenbrier, Greensboro, Irvine, Mesa, Nashville, Palm Beach Gardens, Portland, Renton, San Diego, Sandy, Santa Barbara, Spokane, Tampa and Winston-Salem in the United States.