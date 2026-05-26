FIFA World Cup 2026 base camps: Where Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal will train

World Cup 2026: Training camps for Lionel Messi's Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and all participating teams have been confirmed by FIFA. (Reuters)

World football’s governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday revealed the expansive training and build-up plan laid out for the record 48 countries that will participate at the 2026 World Cup, slated to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 12.

Over the next three weeks, teams will fly out to designated spots in one of three host nations to limber up for group-stage action across 12 pools, with elite training grounds marked each of the 48 nations. FIFA revealed that the selection of the Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Sites was finalised after an exhaustive plan that was first drawn up all the way back in 2024.