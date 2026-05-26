FIFA World Cup 2026 base camps: Where Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal will train

Discover the FIFA World Cup 2026 base camps for Argentina, Portugal and other national teams. Full list of training sites, team camps and preparation hubs across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: May 26, 2026 03:15 PM IST
World Cup 2026: Training camps for Lionel Messi's Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and all participating teams have been confirmed by FIFA.World Cup 2026: Training camps for Lionel Messi's Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and all participating teams have been confirmed by FIFA. (Reuters)
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World football’s governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday revealed the expansive training and build-up plan laid out for the record 48 countries that will participate at the 2026 World Cup, slated to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 12.

Over the next three weeks, teams will fly out to designated spots in one of three host nations to limber up for group-stage action across 12 pools, with elite training grounds marked each of the 48 nations. FIFA revealed that the selection of the Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Sites was finalised after an exhaustive plan that was first drawn up all the way back in 2024.

CHECK OUT: FIFA World Cup Squads 2026: Portugal, Spain, Brazil, England name player lists

FIFA observed that the TBC sites will be particularly crucial in lighting up the football festivities in regions beyond the 16 host cities in the respective countries. While 39 teams will be distributed across various training camps in the US, co-hosts Canada will train at home alongside Panama.

Colombia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Korea Republic, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay will base their training in Mexico.

ALSO READ | Argentina’s World Cup squad announcement delay explained: Six lists and an online group chat

Reigning world champions Argentina, who are yet announce their final 26-man roster, are slated to train at the Sporting KC Training Centre in Kansas City, home to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Sporting KC. Meanwhile, 2022 runners-up France have opted for a quaint university ground near Boston as its official base. The quality of the grass at the Bentley University was almost too good to be true for the Frenchman, who will land at the venue on June 11.

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ALSO READ | France’s FIFA World Cup base: A university near Boston that nailed the quality of grass

Gearing up for his sixth shot at an elusive world title, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will train in south-west US, at the Gardens North County District Park in Florida.

Full list of FIFA World Cup 2026 training bases, team camps in USA, Canada and Mexico

Team City Training Venue
Algeria Kansas City
University of Kansas
Argentina Kansas City
Sporting KC Training Centre
Australia San Francisco Bay Area
Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility
Austria Goleta
UC Santa Barbara – Harder Stadium
Belgium Renton
Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse
Bosnia and Herzegovina Sandy RSL Stadium
Brazil New York New Jersey
Columbia Park Training Facility
Canada Vancouver
National Soccer Development Centre
Cote d’Ivoire Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union
Congo DR Houston
Houston Training Centre
Colombia Guadalajara
Academia Atlas FC
Cabo Verde Tampa
Waters Sportsplex
Croatia Alexandria
Episcopal High School
Curaçao Boca Raton
Florida Atlantic University
Czechia Dallas
Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium
Ecuador Columbus
Columbus Crew Performance Centre
Egypt Spokane
Gonzaga University
England Kansas City
Swope Soccer Village
Spain Chattanooga Baylor School
France Boston
Bentley University
Germany Winston-Salem
Wake Forest University
Ghana Boston
Bryant University
Haiti New York New Jersey
Stockton University
IR Iran Tijuana
Centro Xoloitzcuintle
Iraq Greenbrier County
The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre
Jordan Portland
University of Portland
Japan Nashville Nashville SC
Korea Republic Guadalajara
Chivas Verde Valle
Saudi Arabia Austin
Austin FC Stadium
Morocco New York New Jersey
The Pingry School
Mexico Mexico City
Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)
Netherlands Kansas City
KC Current Training Facility
Norway Greensboro
UNC Greensboro
New Zealand San Diego
University of San Diego – Torero Stadium
Panama New Tecumseth
Nottawasaga Training Site
Paraguay San Francisco Bay Area
Spartan Soccer Complex
Portugal Palm Beach Gardens
Gardens North County District Park
Qatar Santa Barbara
Westmont College
South Africa Pachuca
CF Pachuca – Universidad Del Futbol
Scotland Charlotte Charlotte FC
Senegal New York New Jersey
Rutgers University
Switzerland San Diego SDJA
Sweden Dallas
FC Dallas Stadium
Tunisia Monterrey
Rayados Training Centre
Türkiye Mesa
Arizona Athletic Grounds
Uruguay Cancun
Mayakoba Training Centre Cancun
United States Irvine
Great Park Sports Complex
Uzbekistan Atlanta
Atlanta United Training Centre

The 25 communities that will host national teams beyond the 16 host nations are:-

New Tecumseth in Canada;

Cancun, Pachuca and Tijuana in Mexico;

Alexandria, Austin, Boca Raton, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Columbus, Goleta, Greenbrier, Greensboro, Irvine, Mesa, Nashville, Palm Beach Gardens, Portland, Renton, San Diego, Sandy, Santa Barbara, Spokane, Tampa and Winston-Salem in the United States.

 

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