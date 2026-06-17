FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina vs Algeria Football LIVE Score: Messi to play 200th game for Argentina today

FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina vs Algeria Football Live Score: Lionel Messi will play in his 200th game for Argentina against Algeria,

FIFA Football World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Score Updates: We’re only a few hours away from our first Lionel Messi sighting at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Four years after he inspired Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, he’s back at the helm of Argentina. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see Messi’s Argentina in Group J with Algeria, Austria and tournament debutants Jordan. Their first game is against Algeria.

At Argentina’s last warm-up game against Iceland before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi was only called on as a substitute for 20 minutes by coach Lionel Scaloni. But at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Messi is likely to play a much bigger role. It will be his 200th cap for Argentina.

Story continues below this ad “Not only the Argentinian population but everybody — the whole planet — wants to see him play,” Scaloni said before the game. “Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world.” Scroll down to read all the latest updates from the Argentina vs Algeria game at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates Jun 17, 2026 05:07 AM IST Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: Eye on Algeria Algeria will play for the fifth time in a FIFA World Cup even though this is the African nation's first time at a World Cup since 2014. The team is captained by Riyad Mahrez. veterans like Ramy Bensebaini, Nabil Bentaleb and Aissa Mandi form the core of the side. Luca Zidane, son of France 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine, is set to travel to his first finals after declaring for the nation last year. Jun 17, 2026 05:03 AM IST Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: A Messi hype video As we wait for the Argentina vs Algeria game to start, here's a Messi hype video shared by FIFA on their social media handles. The hashtag used by them is "One Last Dance". But knowing Messi, would you count out him playing in another World Cup four years later? One last dance. 🐐



If this is the end, thank you for every touch, every goal, every impossible moment.



Leo Messi forever. 💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/xRcvxaPX2b — World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupMedia_) June 16, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 17, 2026 04:25 AM IST FIFA World Cup 2026 live: half-time in Norway vs Iraq As we wait for the Argentina vs Algeria game, Erling Haaland has scored twice in 15 minutes in the first half to give Norway a 2-1 lead over Iraq at half-time. Norway are returning to the World Cup after a 28-year absence. Aymen Hussein scored Iraq's goal. Jun 17, 2026 04:22 AM IST Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: Nicolas Otamendi on Messi “What happened back in Qatar was just amazing. The whole country united,” recalled Messi's longtime national teammate, Nicolas Otamendi. “We have that engraved in our minds, and it's just injected us with the strength to keep trying. There's no relaxing. We need to keep working with that level of humility that is required in these types of competitions.” There are few more humble superstars than Messi, whom Otamendi described as “simple man that just focuses on training.” “He's also a competitive animal,” Otamendi said. “You want to be there with him, supporting him, serving him, and laughing our hearts out all the time. As I've said, when the ball is rolling, that's when you need to press, unite and come together as a family on the pitch.” Jun 17, 2026 04:18 AM IST Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: Messi chasing a repeat The list of greatest soccer players in history often begins with Messi and ends with Pele, the Brazilian star who not only took Brazil to World Cup glory but was instrumental in growing the game in the U.S. during his time with the New York Cosmos. What would tie the two even tighter? Argentina successfully defending its title. Only twice before has a nation been a repeat winner of the World Cup. Italy did it in the 1930s and Brazil did it in 1962, when despite an injury to Pele in the group stage, the Canarinho went on to beat Czechoslovakia in the final in Chile. (VIA AP) Jun 17, 2026 04:17 AM IST Argentina vs Algeria World Cup LIVE: Focus on Algeria Algeria made the cut for the FIFA World Cup after a 12-year absence by finishing top of Group G in CAF qualifying, winning eight of their ten games. Striker Mohamed Amoura was in inspirational form during the preliminaries, outscoring everyone else in the continent with ten goals. Jun 17, 2026 04:03 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Argentina vs Algeria game from the FIFA World Cup 2026 where Lionel Messi is likely to play in his 200th game for the Argentina side. Jun 17, 2026 04:02 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the game between Argentina and Algeria from group J. Today, when Messi takes the field it will be his 200th game for Argentina, who are defending champions at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Why Messi playing like Xavi works for Argentina Messi wants to match Messi himself, composing a tribute act to himself. (AP) The pull is irresistible; to win it, to win it again. If Lionel Messi had not lifted the World Cup in Qatar, he would have been just another celebrity guest in the corporate box. But success, unlike failure, lures into reliving the glorious yesterday once more, to kiss the bulbous crown again, to be ferried on the shoulders of his teammates again, or to cry so innocently again. Messi cannot leave his yesterdays behind, and so he is in the US to achieve a rare feat last achieved by Pele and friends in 1962. Maybe, this is how he has planned his legacy. He has matched Diego Maradona, his idol and still the most loved footballer in his country, in winning the World Cup. Now, Messi wants to match Messi himself, composing a tribute act to himself. He could spoil the perfect ending that Qatar had bestowed on him, he could turn out to be a parody of himself. He will turn 39 during the tournament. But Messi is not delusional that he just needs to turn up and the goals and assists would automatically arrive, or that he is in his peak physical shape. READ MORE FROM SANDIP G

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