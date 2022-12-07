FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Bernardo Silva did not celebrate with his teammates during Portugal vs Switzerland

Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in his first World Cup start as the “Seleção das Quinas demolished Switzerland 6-1 on Tuesday to storm into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 21-year-old forward, who made his Portugal debut last month, was clinical in his finishing and scored the first goal in the 17th minute from a tight angle to put the Portuguese ahead.

However, in an unusual scene midfielder, Bernardo Silva did not join his teammates in celebrations and chose to remain inside the field, by the corner flag.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the move and the reason behind Silva’s decision was that he did not want his team to concede a goal.

This is because it was thought that the opposition team could restart the match if all ten outfield players had left the field.

Four years ago in Russia, Kieran Trippier did the same thing when Harry Kane scored England’s winner against Tunisia.

The reason was the same, a loophole in the rules, that led to players thinking that if all the outfield players are off the pitch then opponents could start play and potentially score a goal.

But FIFA has debunked this theory and Law 8 clearly states – “All players, except the player taking the kick-off, must be in their own half of the field of play.”

That means Silva could have joined in with the celebrations without fearing a Switzerland restart.

Earlier, A FIFA spokesperson, in an interview with Mirror had explained the rule and said, “The laws are clear. Law eight says ‘all players, except the player taking the kick-off, must be in their own half of the field of play,’ at kick-off. Therefore, the referee clearly cannot and would not (from a fairness perspective) allow the kickoff whilst players are off the field celebrating.”