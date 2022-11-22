scorecardresearch
FIFA World Cup 2022: TV reporter robbed while on air

The woman, by the name of Dominique Metzger, was doing a live show when the robbery happened.

Argentinian journalist Dominique Metzger was robbed live while reporting in Qatar on the World Cup. (Screengrab/Twitter)

An Argentinian TV reporter, Dominique Metzger, had a nightmarish experience at the Qatar World Cup after she was robbed while doing a live show.

According to Metzger, several items from her handbag were stolen even as footage of the live coverage went viral on social media.

However, it was the response from the police that left her surprised.

This was after Metzger informed law officials about the theft and they promised swift action but also told her that ‘she could choose the punishment herself for the alleged robber’.

“I had my small bag on me with all the things that one needs, my wallet, the keys to our hotel room, and some napkins. I was dancing with the crowd and I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened the bag zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“I didn’t realise at that moment, you know you’re live on air, with music and crowds around you, and I was focused on you talking to me too. So I wasn’t paying attention. After I finish my live report, I wanted to take my wallet to buy a water bottle and then I realised I didn’t have it,” Metzger said, as per Daily Mail.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the world cup has a powerful surveillance system installed with 20,000 cameras equipped with facial recognition technology.

This is not the first instance where reporters have faced problems at the Qatar World Cup. A few days ago, a Danish TV reporter was threatened by Qatari officials while reporting on live television.

