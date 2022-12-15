scorecardresearch
FIFA World Cup 2022: Riots break out in Lyon after France beat Morocco in semi-final

There is a history of animosity between the French and Moroccans due to more than four decades of French colonial dominance of the North African country from 1912 until its independence in 1956.

Riots in Lyon by Morocco fans after the team lost to France in the World Cup Semifinal.
Riots broke out on Wednesday night in Lyon after Morocco were defeated by France in the world cup semi-final.

The colonial past is seen as one of the reasons for Morocco having a huge diaspora in France. Compared to the North African country’s population of close to 38 million, roughly five million Moroccans have made France their home. As of 2019, they formed the second-largest non-European Union immigrant population in France, roughly 18.4 per cent of the total figure.

“Gérald Darmanin, your firm and determined action is urgent. I condemn with the utmost severity the uninhibited violence of the far right in the streets of Lyon. My support for all those affected or witnesses,” tweeted the parliamentarian EELV Mari-Charlotte Garin. Darmanin is the interior minister.

The former Mayor of the region Thomas Rudigoz too condemned the riots thus: “Once again small groups of the ultra right are engaged in violent abuses which recall the worst hours of the French far right. Our response must be implacable, these neo fascists must be arrested, severely condemned and their movements dissolved” .

Last week too, there were riots on the Champs Élysées in Paris as the celebrations of the fans of Morocco and France turned ugly and the French police had to fire tear gas. French far-right politician Eric Zemmour, an ex-candidate for the French presidency, had then said in an interview on BFM TV: “I find it weird that there are more people, who are supposed to be French, and who celebrate Morocco’s victory on the day France wins. You can’t be for one or the other.”

