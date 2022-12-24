FIFA World Cup 2022: Richarlison wonder strike wins goal of the tournament

Richarlison’s bicycle kick against Serbia has been voted as the goal of the tournament in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Richarlison had his back to the goal when he used one touch to flick the ball up in the air near the penalty spot, then spun around and leaped off the ground to deliver a spectacular acrobatic kick into the net.

It helped Brazil win 2-0 win over Serbia in the group stage.

Richarlison’s effort bettered the likes of Cody Gakpo’s effort against Ecuador, Enzo Fernandez’s goal against Mexico, Luis Chavez’s outstanding free-kick against Saudi Arabia, and Kylian Mbappe’s stunning strike against Poland among others.

With this accomplishment, Richarlison emulated Maxi Rodriguez, Diego Forlan, James Rodriguez, and Benjamin Pavard.

The Goal of the Tournament award, which was first awarded in 2006, is determined by a poll of the general public.