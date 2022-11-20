Will England’s Harry Kane and Netherlands’ van Dijk be booked on Monday at start of their games if they wear the disputed OneLove band in support of same-sex relationships?

What’s the One Love armband?

They are part of a campaign “to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind”. It was launched by Netherlands, and supported by England, France, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and Wales, whose captains, it was reported, will wear the armband in Qatar world cup.

It’s not directly associated to anti-LGBTW laws, but to promote inclusivity in Qatar, a country that has laws against same-sex relationships.

With England set to play their first game against Iran on Monday, the One Love armband was supposed to make its debut. Harry Kane has said that he will be wearing. So has Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.

What have FIFA told the Football Association ?

They have told FA after a meeting on Sunday that their regulations don’t allow for Harry Kane to wear the One Love arm band.

Will Harry Kane be booked in case he wear it tomorrow?

There is genuine concern that England captain Kane might be booked as soon as the game starts.

The Telegraph reported that ‘Fifa has said in private that it has to approve any change to the equipment worn by the players on the pitch’.

On Saturday, FIFA launched alternative armbands as messages of solidarity. The FIFA armbands have different slogans for each round, and the design is reported to include the heart of the “OneLove” armband but the not the rainbow version that usually symbolises the LGBT community.

What has Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, whose team is also set to play on Monday, said?

“I will wear the one love armband tomorrow. Nothing changed from our point of view. If I will get a yellow card for wearing it then we would have to discuss it because I don’t like to play while being on a yellow [card].”

Have the human rights activists supported the OneLove armband ?

Not quite. There hasn’t been universal love shown yet for the Loveland.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell described the OneLove slogan as “too vague” and slammed the FA’s accompanying statement as “an embarrassment”.

“England Football’s public statement does not address Qatar’s specific discrimination against women and LGBT+ people,” Tatchell was quoted by Standard.co.uk.

“It only mentions LGBT+ fans in passing and completely ignores the restrictions on women’s rights. The statement misleadingly suggests that Qatar has made significant improvements in conditions for migrant workers. It neglects to mention unpaid wages, overcrowded slum hostels, workers who still cannot change jobs and that those who protested were recently arrested and deported. This statement is an embarrassment and whitewash.”