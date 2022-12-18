A Cup full of memories

After 28 days and 63 games — the 64th would roll out this evening — the shutters of the Qatar World Cup would roll down, leaving us with memories of the first-ever edition in the Middle East.

What dwells in your memory is subjective. It could be moments of joy, it could be great goals and glorious assists, or a tactical novelty; it could be moments of pain, like the tears of a defeated champion footballer, or the devastation of a team that is knocked out; it could be the vibrant colours the fans have brought, the dance and song, chants and boos. For two weeks, as the world struggles to de-addict from the football-induced intoxication, memories will be all you have to clutch on to.

This tournament produced everything and more. Great goals there were many, masterpieces of technical perfection to pulse-setting ones, to scrappy and deflected ones. For its sheer thrill, Julian Alvarez’s solo goal against Croatia would be remembered for a long time. There was a slice of fortune, as twice the ball ricocheted off his chasers’ legs. But for the run, from the half-line to the box, for the courage and audacity, for the finesse of the finish, this could feature in the collector’s reel for the World Cup. It was one of the goals one could keep on watching, and keep on replaying on the screen of the mind. There is an enduring romance for such goals, and some even compared this to Diego Maradona’s blinder against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal. An ersatz version, a tribute act, but solo goals have an irresistible appeal.

But what of Richarlison’s bicycle-kick goal, one that was an advertisement of the beauty and grandeur of Brazilian football, one that is unrepeatable even for Richarlison, one that is rarer than a solo goal. Don’t forget Salem-al-Dawsari’s ripping match-winner against Argentina, a goal of pure technical perfection. Three defenders were converging onto him, he slipped and twisted past them, there was a cheeky little pirouette, a step-over and feint to create space before a brilliantly-curled shot into the far top corner. His celebrations were perhaps even spectacular, a cartwheel and back-flip.

The Al Rihla, official Adidas match ball for Qatar 2022 is pictured at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) The Al Rihla, official Adidas match ball for Qatar 2022 is pictured at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

There were others, too, Vincent Aboubakar’s goal against Serbia, lobbed over the ’keeper cheekily. It was perhaps the most non-violent goal of the tournament. Youssef-el-Nesyri’s vaulting header and Kylian Mbappe’s belter against Poland would all be stored in the memory and would come gushing out when one recalls this World Cup.

Perhaps, more than the goals, two superhuman assists shall remain etched in the mind of spectators. Not just because Lionel Messi authored those, but because one would not see many of such enduring quality.

The more one watches the assists, the simpler it seems. So simple that it was perhaps what Johan Cruyff meant when he wrote, “to play simple football is the most difficult thing.” It was a conception of a pure genius. It was pure maths, in that Messi knew someone is always waiting for him, somewhere, at the end of the pass. It was a moment of maddening magic, when Messi jinked infield from 35 yards out from goal, galloped, then left Nathan Ake in the wake with a twist of the hip, like a samba dancer, and threaded a glorious pass between Danny Blind and Virgil van Dijk. A pristine Messi moment when his technique, intelligence and vision combined to produce a pass that could embellish his own collection of passes, a reiteration that he is born with some muscular intelligence applicable to any activity expressed through a ball. So great an assist it was that one may be forgiven for forgeting who scored the goal. It was Nahuel Molina.

The second assist was more about Messi’s speed, timing and vision. He handed out a proper schooling to poor Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, out-running, out-muscling and then humiliating him with a nut-meg.

A generation bids adieu

Whether his campaign would end in tears or joy would be the most definitive image of the World Cup. The campaign of his two great contemporaries did end in sorrow, those of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The latter could probably have another shot at the Cup, but it was Ronaldo’s last World Cup. The trophy cabinet would remain incomplete without the World Cup. Truth be told, he never looked like the one to fire Portugal to its maiden World Cup, even though they did have a classy side.

Luka Modric celebrates after Croatia defeated Brazil in a penalty shootout during a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Luka Modric celebrates after Croatia defeated Brazil in a penalty shootout during a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Luka Modric, ever the conductor of Croatia’s orchestra, smooth and silken, unflustered and unperturbed: a champion footballer without a world title.

The heart-warming story of the World Cup was Morocco. They endeared themselves with their tenacious but not cynical brand of football, with their supermoms and super-fans, and their witty coach in jeans and sneakers. Their success would not be a one-off, they have players scattered in the top leagues of Europe, have a talent-churning academy back home, and a ruler fixated with the sport.

There was an Asian surge, if fleeting. Japan gave their heart out, but froze in the shootout; South Korea displayed verve, though not sustained. Several teams would need a reboot, like Spain, Belgium and Germany.

There is a feeling that a generation has ended. One would not see Messi and Ronaldo, Thomas Muller and Sergio Busquets in a World Cup ever again. But there is a new generation waiting to enthral, the group of Bukayo Saka and Pedri, Jamal Musiala and Gvardiol. To suppress the football craving that would seize for the next fortnight, one can delve into the memories of Qatar 2022.