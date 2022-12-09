FIFA World Cup 2022: Pele responds to Kylian Mbappe’s message, says ‘I’m happy you broke my record’

Brazil legend Pele has thanked Kylian Mbappe for his good wishes and said he is happy that the French forward has broken another of his records.

Earlier, as Pele struggled with his deteriorating health, Mbappe had taken to social media and wished the Brazillian legend a speedy recovery.

“Pray for the King @Pele,” Mbappe had tweeted.

“Thank you, @KMbappe. I’m happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend!” Pele replied.

Mbappe is elevating his performance to a new dimension at the World Cup. He delivered another stellar performance when he scored twice and set up another goal for defending champion France in a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar.