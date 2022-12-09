scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Pele responds to Kylian Mbappe’s message, says ‘I’m happy you broke my record’

Pele wrote back praising France star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Pele and Mbappe. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Brazil legend Pele has thanked Kylian Mbappe for his good wishes and said he is happy that the French forward has broken another of his records.

Earlier, as Pele struggled with his deteriorating health, Mbappe had taken to social media and wished the Brazillian legend a speedy recovery.

“Pray for the King @Pele,” Mbappe had tweeted.

“Thank you, @KMbappe. I’m happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend!” Pele replied.

Mbappe is elevating his performance to a new dimension at the World Cup. He delivered another stellar performance when he scored twice and set up another goal for defending champion France in a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 12:36:30 pm
Next Story

Karnataka TET result to be released next weekend: BC Nagesh

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 09: Latest News
close