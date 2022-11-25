While You Were Asleep: Brazil expect Neymar to carry on despite ankle injury, Saudi Arabian club looking to sign CR7

Brazilian striker Neymar suffered an injury scare after limping off with a swollen ankle during his team’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday. However, head coach Tite has said that he should be fine to continue in the World Cup despite the injury.

“We are confident that Neymar will continue playing, he will continue playing in the World Cup,” Tite told reporters, after the game confessing that he was initially unaware of his striker’s injury.

“I didn’t see Neymar was hurt. And he had the capacity to overcome this, he even tricked me.”

However, the Selecao team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that they would wait 24-48 hours before making further comments.

During the match, Neymar appeared to be in tears as he left the pitch with a visibly swollen ankle.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia?

After Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, the Portuguese striker is a free agent. According to Sky Sports, Saudi Arabia club, Al-Hilal has emerged as a potential suitor to sign the 37-year-old.

Incidentally, Ronaldo, in his interview with Piers Morgan, had spoken about how he had turned down a £305m Saudi Arabia move in the summer.

The new development comes after Saudi Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal admitted that the country wants to bring Ronaldo to its domestic league and take over Manchester United and Liverpool. It must be remembered here that both clubs are seeking new investors.

“Who wouldn’t want him to play in their league?” Prince Abdulaziz told Sky News about bringing Ronaldo to Saudi Arabian football. “He’s a role model to a lot of young players – him and Messi.”

Canada beat Germany, set Davis Cup semifinal meeting with Italy

Canada beat Germany 2-1 to reach the Davis Cup semi-finals to meet Italy, who advanced earlier on Thursday with a stunning upset of the United States in Malaga, Spain.

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov clinched the winning point for Canada with a 2-6 6-3 6-3 triumph over Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the decisive doubles match.