Friday, Dec 16, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi takes a day off from training amidst ‘hamstring’ injury scare before World Cup final

For Messi, victory against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday is a chance to finally get his hands on the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career.

Lionel MessiLionel Messi was feeling at his left leg at various points in the semi-final. (AP)
Lionel Messi and Argentina have already booked a place in the biggest footballing event, the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday.

However, Messi along with the Argentine starting line-up were given a day off from training on Thursday amid concerns over the 35-year-old’s fitness.

Messi was spotted poking and prodding at his left hamstring while standing away from the play during the 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday

He seemed to be pushing at his groin, glute and thigh, and while it did not seem to affect his ability to impact the game, a bit of rest will surely do him a world of good.

Hence, Messi’s no-show at the training ground should not ring alarm bells amidst fans. The entire starting XI from the semi-final were given time to rest by manager Lionel Scaloni.

According to a report in Foot Mercato, Messi is experiencing discomfort in his hamstring but is considered to be fit.

After his iconic performance against Croatia, Messi, in his post match interview had said, “I am enjoying this a lot.”

Allaying fears of injury he had said, “I am feeling really good, I feel strong enough to face every match.
“We knew we would have to run. We prepared in a very good way. I feel very happy about this World Cup. I can help the squad.

As Lionel Messi approaches his second and likely last World Cup final, the stakes could hardly be higher.

The same goes for Argentina after more than 30 years of disappointment since it last won soccer’s ultimate prize.

For Messi, victory against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday is a chance to finally get his hands on the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career.

