FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Ronaldo likely to miss South Korea vs Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2022 South Korea vs Portugal Live Scorecard: Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he wasn’t planning to rest too many key players against South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo may be an exception. Three games in nine days could prove to be too much for the 37-year-old forward, who hasn’t played significant minutes this season for Manchester United.
Ronaldo missed team training on Wednesday, instead completing a session in the gym, and there’s a chance he will be saved for the last 16. That would give the likes of Gonçalo Ramos or Andre Silva a rare chance to start up front.
Portugal needs a win or a draw against South Korea to guarantee first place in Group H. That would also mean the team would avoid facing Brazil in the last 16 if the South American team also tops its group.
Its the final day of the group stage games. Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination. Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16. Portugal needs a win or a draw against South Korea to guarantee first place in Group H. That would also mean the team would avoid facing Brazil in the last 16 if the South American team also tops its group. Stay tuned for live updates.