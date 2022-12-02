FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Ronaldo likely to miss South Korea vs Portugal

South Korea need passion, cohesion and a bit of luck against Portugal

South Korea's Son Heung-min warms up with his teammates.

South Korea will have two things to offer when they face Portugal in their must-win final Group H game at the World Cup – collective dedication and passion – as they hope for a miracle to qualify for the last 16 on Friday.

The Koreans are third in Group H with one point and must beat Portugal to have a chance to progress to the knockout stage for the third time after 2002 and 2010. Portugal have already qualified but still need a point to guarantee top spot so might not field a reserve team at the Education City stadium. (READ MORE)

Ghana vs Uruguay: Black Stars hope to bury the ghosts of Soccer City and Suarez’s ‘Hand of Devil’ moment

Luis Suarez was as unremorseful on Thursday as he was 12 years ago. During the pre-match press conference in Doha, a Ghanaian journalist didn’t mince words in describing how the country felt about the Uruguayan striker. “Some Ghana fans feel you are the devil itself,” the journalist began, going on to say how the country was looking forward to his retirement before eventually asking him if he’d apologise.

Suarez, rather cheekily, replied: “(sic) I did handball the ball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. Maybe I would apologise if I did a tackle, injured a player and took a red card. But in this situation… It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. The player who missed the penalty, he would do the same. It’s not my responsibility how he shot the penalty.” (READ MORE)