scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Live now

Netherlands vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Depay, Gakpo start as hosts QAT lock horns with NED at Al Bayt Stadium, lineups out

World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Netherlands vs Qatar Group A: Qatar will play its final match of the World Cup on Tuesday when it faces the Netherlands in a game with nothing on the line for the host nation.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 29, 2022 7:26:01 pm
FIFA World Cup 2022 | World Cup 2022 | FIFA 2022 |  Netherlands vs QatarNetherlands will take on Qatar.

Netherlands vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: Qatar was eliminated after its second loss in group play to become only the second host to fail to advance to the knockout stage. South Africa in 2010 was the first to be eliminated in group stage but still had a chance to advance in its third and final group match.

Ecuador vs Senegal Live Updates Here.

Qatar also was the first host nation to lose the opening World Cup game in tournament history, a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador. Qatar also lost to Senegal 3-1 and was the first team eliminated. The Netherlands are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage with a draw after failing to qualify for the World Cup four years ago. The Dutch could even get through with a loss if Ecuador beats Senegal in the other Group A match. The Netherlands are on a 17-game unbeaten run since coach Louis van Gaal returned to lead the team for the third time.

Lineups: Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay. Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdelaziz Hatim, Hassan Al-Haydos (capt.), Akram Afif, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Follow Netherlands vs Qatar live action from Al Bayt Stadium

19:25 (IST)29 Nov 2022
QAT vs NED: What each team in Group A need to do to advance- A graphical representation
19:23 (IST)29 Nov 2022
QAT vs NED: The Dutch fans on song
19:18 (IST)29 Nov 2022
QAT vs NED: The Oranje lineup
19:16 (IST)29 Nov 2022
QAT vs NED: Here's how the teams line up

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdelaziz Hatim, Hassan Al-Haydos (capt.), Akram Afif, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali. 

19:13 (IST)29 Nov 2022
QAT vs NED: What happens if teams finish level on points after group stage of the World Cup

Out of the 32 teams, three have qualified for the Round of 16, two have been eliminated while the remaining 27 are still in contention. As the final round of group-stage matches gets underway later on Tuesday, there could be a scenario where two or more teams finish level on points. In such a scenario, FIFA’s rules are well laid out.

According to the governing body’s guidelines for the World Cup, there are various criteria to determine which team will progress into the knockout rounds. (READ MORE)

19:06 (IST)29 Nov 2022
NED vs QAT: The man they call Cody Gakpo

If there was any saving grace for Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands team after they dropped a lead, and two points, to slump to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, it is yet another top-draw performance from Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old winger sealed his place in the team after it was his late header that opened the scoring for Le Oranje against Senegal, and it was his sensational finish from 20 yards, latching on to a Davy Klaasen backheel, that put the side in the lead. Netherlands managed the game poorly from there, and were second best for the majority of it, but Gakpo’s star had risen even more with the goal. (READ MORE)


18:57 (IST)29 Nov 2022
NED vs QAT: Form guide-Qatar

The hosts Qatar are playing in their first World Cup and have already been eliminated from the tournament after back to back losses to Ecuador and Senegal. By doing so, they became the earliest host nation to exit the tournament in its 92-year history. (READ MORE)

18:53 (IST)29 Nov 2022
NED vs QAT: Form guide: Netherlands

Netherlands blew away Senegal with 2 goals on matchday one and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in the second game with Cody Gakpo's early strike cancelled out by Ecuador captain Enner Valencia. (READ MORE) 

More from Sports
Ruturaj’s transformation: From back-bencher to leading light who hits sev...
Ruturaj’s transformation: From back-bencher to leading light who hits sev...
FIFA World Cup: Casemiro’s goal against Switzerland takes Brazil into las...
FIFA World Cup: Casemiro’s goal against Switzerland takes Brazil into las...
Ghana coach tries to take a selfie with sobbing Son Heung-min after GHA d...
Ghana coach tries to take a selfie with sobbing Son Heung-min after GHA d...
Loss to Ghana ‘totally unfair’ – South Korea assistant ...
Loss to Ghana ‘totally unfair’ – South Korea assistant ...
Diplomatic tensions, terror threats and Osama Bin Laden: As USA face Iran...
Diplomatic tensions, terror threats and Osama Bin Laden: As USA face Iran...
More from Sports >>
18:48 (IST)29 Nov 2022
NED vs QAT: Predicted lineups

Predicted Netherlands XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, Klaassen, De Roon, Blind; Gakpo, Bergwijn.

Predicted Qatar XI: Barsham; Miguel, Hassan, Mohamad, Khoukhi, Ahmed; Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Madibo; Muntari, Ali.

18:44 (IST)29 Nov 2022
NED vs QAT: A closer look at the Group A scenario on last day

Netherlands need to win or draw to qualify. They will still qualify if they lose, provided Ecuador beat Senegal. Ecuador need to win or draw to qualify. They remain in contention to qualify if they lose and Qatar beat Netherlands. Senegal need to win to qualify but remain in contention if they draw and Qatar beat Netherlands. (READ MORE)

18:40 (IST)29 Nov 2022
NED vs QAT: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of one of the final matches of Group A as Netherlands take on an already eliminated Qatar. With 4 points from the first 2 matches, Netherlands are in a pole position to finish on top of the group, if Senegal defeat Ecuador and the Dutch themselves defeat Qatar. Even if they tie with Qatar, they can advance. A loss would make it a little complicated as they will have to depend on the Ecuador-Senegal outcome and if they can hold on to their goal-differential advantage.

Iran players line up during the national anthems before the match. (Reuters)

Iran vs USA: Sporting spectacle with a geopolitical twist

Two days prior to their crucial group-stage encounter against the United States at the FIFA World Cup, the Iranian football federation called for the disqualification of their opponents.

The reason: the US Soccer Federation (USSF) posted an image of a doctored Iranian flag, without the country’s official emblem, on social media. The two posts were later taken down, but per The New York Times, the US confirmed the omission was intentional, meant as a show of support for the women in Iran.

Iran’s famed no-nonsense coach Carlos Queiroz shot back in his pre-match press conference. “We have said many times that we have solidarity of all humanitarian causes,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “But we have solidarity with causes all over the world whoever they are. If you talk human rights, racism, kids dying at schools from shooting, we have solidarity with all. But we bring a smile for 90 minutes, that is our mission.” (READ MORE)

The fans screamed for Qatar. Their passion hid a secret

Brazlian fans cheer at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Midway through the second half of Qatar’s match against Senegal at the World Cup, the drumming stopped as a man in a bucket hat and sunglasses rose and asked for quiet.

Moments earlier, a section of the crowd — more than 1,000 strong, almost all men, all of them in identical maroon T-shirts with the word “Qatar” in English and Arabic — had been chanting in unison at the direction of four fan leaders. But now the sea of men understood what was expected, and they followed the order and fell into a strange silence as the match noise swirled around them inside Al Thumama Stadium. (Read More)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 06:30:37 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close