Netherlands vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Depay, Gakpo start as hosts QAT lock horns with NED at Al Bayt Stadium, lineups out

Netherlands vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: Qatar was eliminated after its second loss in group play to become only the second host to fail to advance to the knockout stage. South Africa in 2010 was the first to be eliminated in group stage but still had a chance to advance in its third and final group match.
Qatar also was the first host nation to lose the opening World Cup game in tournament history, a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador. Qatar also lost to Senegal 3-1 and was the first team eliminated. The Netherlands are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage with a draw after failing to qualify for the World Cup four years ago. The Dutch could even get through with a loss if Ecuador beats Senegal in the other Group A match. The Netherlands are on a 17-game unbeaten run since coach Louis van Gaal returned to lead the team for the third time.
Lineups: Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay. Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdelaziz Hatim, Hassan Al-Haydos (capt.), Akram Afif, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali.
Out of the 32 teams, three have qualified for the Round of 16, two have been eliminated while the remaining 27 are still in contention. As the final round of group-stage matches gets underway later on Tuesday, there could be a scenario where two or more teams finish level on points. In such a scenario, FIFA’s rules are well laid out.
According to the governing body's guidelines for the World Cup, there are various criteria to determine which team will progress into the knockout rounds.
If there was any saving grace for Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands team after they dropped a lead, and two points, to slump to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, it is yet another top-draw performance from Cody Gakpo.
The 23-year-old winger sealed his place in the team after it was his late header that opened the scoring for Le Oranje against Senegal, and it was his sensational finish from 20 yards, latching on to a Davy Klaasen backheel, that put the side in the lead. Netherlands managed the game poorly from there, and were second best for the majority of it, but Gakpo's star had risen even more with the goal.
The hosts Qatar are playing in their first World Cup and have already been eliminated from the tournament after back to back losses to Ecuador and Senegal. By doing so, they became the earliest host nation to exit the tournament in its 92-year history.
Netherlands blew away Senegal with 2 goals on matchday one and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in the second game with Cody Gakpo's early strike cancelled out by Ecuador captain Enner Valencia.
Predicted Netherlands XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, Klaassen, De Roon, Blind; Gakpo, Bergwijn.
Predicted Qatar XI: Barsham; Miguel, Hassan, Mohamad, Khoukhi, Ahmed; Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Madibo; Muntari, Ali.
Netherlands need to win or draw to qualify. They will still qualify if they lose, provided Ecuador beat Senegal. Ecuador need to win or draw to qualify. They remain in contention to qualify if they lose and Qatar beat Netherlands. Senegal need to win to qualify but remain in contention if they draw and Qatar beat Netherlands.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of one of the final matches of Group A as Netherlands take on an already eliminated Qatar. With 4 points from the first 2 matches, Netherlands are in a pole position to finish on top of the group, if Senegal defeat Ecuador and the Dutch themselves defeat Qatar. Even if they tie with Qatar, they can advance. A loss would make it a little complicated as they will have to depend on the Ecuador-Senegal outcome and if they can hold on to their goal-differential advantage.