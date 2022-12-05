scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Japan to take on Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium

World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Japan vs Croatia: Japan and Croatia meet for the first time in the knockout round of the World Cup.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 5, 2022 7:26:58 pm
Japan vs Croatia Live Updates: Japan to take on Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2022 Japan vs Croatia Live Scorecard: Japan will take on 2018 runners-up Croatia in the knockout round of the World Cup. The two teams squared off two previous times in group play. Croatia won in 1998, and the teams finished with a goalless draw eight years later.

This time, Japan won Group E after a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany and Spain and is in the knockout round for back-to-back tournaments for the first time in team history.

Croatia, the runner-up to France in the 2018 World Cup, is making its third appearance in the knockout round. Croatia beat Romania in 1998 to advance to the semifinals and defeated Denmark 3-2 on penalties in 2018 en route to the final game — a 4-2 loss to reigning World Cup champion France. It is the first time Croatia will play an Asian team in a World Cup knockout match after eight previous games against European teams.

Follow Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Live Updates below

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Follow Japan vs Croatia live action from Al Janoub Stadium

19:26 (IST)05 Dec 2022
Reminder: Here's why Japan's second goal against Spain counted
19:23 (IST)05 Dec 2022
Croatia starting XI!
19:09 (IST)05 Dec 2022
The fuelling point in Croatia's campaign?

On an on-field interview, Canada’s coach John Herdman said, “I told them they belong here. And we’re going to go and eff Croatia,” the coach said with a smile, using a single letter F to avoid a televised profanity. “That’s as simple as it gets.” It didn’t stay that simple, though.

He used the word “respect” 13 times in a 90-second answer. “This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect,” he said through a translator. “The way we play, the way we behave and the way we respect all others are the reasons we are worthy of respect.”

18:55 (IST)05 Dec 2022
For audio enthusiast!

18:54 (IST)05 Dec 2022
How Japan Football got to this point!

Japan Football took the 'boring' bottoms-up approach to success: technique focus, grass-roots coaching, exposure to foreign clubs, patience, and killing stereotypes.

Read more: The long cut to success: How Japan beat two former world champions to reach last 16 of the World Cup

18:52 (IST)05 Dec 2022
Japan vs Croatia: Welcome

Day three of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts and we are yet to have an upset in the Round of 16. But with Japan in action, one can keep the hopes high as the Blue Samurais take on the 2018 World Cup runner ups. Japan had taken over the group stage by defeating Germany and Spain by the same margin (2-1) to top Group E and set up the tie against the Group F runner ups. Time to see if one of the neutral favorites can produce another remarkable performance. 

Can Japan’s momentum take them through to the last 8?

Japan’s national team will carry their remarkable momentum – beating both Germany and Japan to top the ‘group of death’ this year – into a difficult test against the talented and experienced Croatian team.

Much of Croatia’s nucleus is made up of the same players that took them through to the final of the 2018 World Cup, including last edition’s Player of The Tournament Luka Modric. Modric remains the X-factor, but their engine-like midfield which also contains Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, runs the show.

Japan are likely to follow the same blueprint they have followed for the rest of this tournament, staying patient in their structures 5-2-3, not keen on holding much of the ball, and waiting for the right moment to hit on the counterattack.

In that case, Josko Gvardiol, Croatia’s standout performer at the World Cup and one of the most promising defenders in Europe, will play a crucial role in both being switched on in the last line of defence, and progressing the ball as his side builds up from the back. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 06:30:01 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close