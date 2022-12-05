FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Japan to take on Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2022 Japan vs Croatia Live Scorecard: Japan will take on 2018 runners-up Croatia in the knockout round of the World Cup. The two teams squared off two previous times in group play. Croatia won in 1998, and the teams finished with a goalless draw eight years later.
This time, Japan won Group E after a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany and Spain and is in the knockout round for back-to-back tournaments for the first time in team history.
Croatia, the runner-up to France in the 2018 World Cup, is making its third appearance in the knockout round. Croatia beat Romania in 1998 to advance to the semifinals and defeated Denmark 3-2 on penalties in 2018 en route to the final game — a 4-2 loss to reigning World Cup champion France. It is the first time Croatia will play an Asian team in a World Cup knockout match after eight previous games against European teams.
Japan Football took the 'boring' bottoms-up approach to success: technique focus, grass-roots coaching, exposure to foreign clubs, patience, and killing stereotypes.
Day three of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts and we are yet to have an upset in the Round of 16. But with Japan in action, one can keep the hopes high as the Blue Samurais take on the 2018 World Cup runner ups. Japan had taken over the group stage by defeating Germany and Spain by the same margin (2-1) to top Group E and set up the tie against the Group F runner ups. Time to see if one of the neutral favorites can produce another remarkable performance.