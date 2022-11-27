FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Canada Live Updates: Canada lead early in 1st half, Alphonso Davies scores

Croatia vs Canada World Cup 2022 Live: CRO vs CAN in the third match of the day.
World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Canada Match Live Updates: Even before the two teams walk out on the Khalifa International Stadium turf, the Croatia-Canada Group F meeting was spiced up by Canada coach John Herdman stating in an interview, “I told them they belong here. And we’re going to go and eff Croatia.” Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic responded to the same, “This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect. The way we play, the way we behave and the way we respect all others are the reasons we are worthy of respect.”
After a stalemate of a first half, goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal helped Morocco claim only their third win at the FIFA World Cup finals. A 2-0 win against 2nd ranked side in the world, Belgium. A Group F clash that now puts Morocco on top of the table with four points in two games.
Spain vs Germany: Clash of contrasts promises to be the game of the group stage
When the draw for the FIFA World Cup was confirmed in April, even a total football novice could put their finger on this fixture to be the match of the group stages.
Add to that what’s on the line. Coach Hansi Flick described the game as Germany’s “first final” of this tournament, knowing another defeat, following their shock 1-2 loss to Japan on Wednesday, would more or less guarantee their elimination at the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup for the very first time. One way or another, this promises to be an unmissable spectacle of football drama. (Read More)
Germany stood up for what matters; now to regain that winning mentality to once again stand tall
Players from Germany pose for the team photo as they cover their mouth during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (AP)
A group exit in the 2018 World Cup; a round-of-sixteen ouster in the Euros; and another group stage departure looms in Qatar, if they lose to Spain on Sunday evening. The perennial tournament team, four-time World Cup winners, three-time European champions—they even have coined a word for that in Germany, turniermannschaft, or the (big) tournament team, and for good reason—now ripped off their most enduring identity. In the past, less-gifted, less-skilled German teams, with little odds for a prolonged run, have entered the World Cup but gnawed and gnashed and gritted their path of glory.
Oh that familiar German mentality. Thomas Muller had once said: “The decisive factor is that we not only have class, we have a mentality, These players know how to win, they’ve proven it. We’re not just anyone.” (Read More)
Hansi Flick breaks FIFA rules by handling press duties alone
Germany coach Hansi Flick during the press conference. (Reuters)
Germany manager Hansi Flick defied FIFA rules as he sat alone for the press conference ahead of their crucial Group E clash against Spain on Sunday. The FIFA rules suggest a player alongside the manager must appear at a press conference the day before a game, but Flick told his players to focus on training.
Since all media briefings have to be at FIFA’s main media centre in Doha, the German coach had to travel over 200 km from their Al Shamal training base for the pre-match press conference. (Read More)
OHHHHH!
68 seconds into the match, Alphonso Davies heads the ball in the Croatian goal.
CANADA'S FIRST EVER GOAL AT THE WORLD CUP!
Perfect move. Borjan sets up Buchanan on the right, who waits up for Davies to arrive in the six yard box and crosses a perfectly weighted ball and then the finish from Canadian football's poster boy!
CRO 0-1 CAN
Croatia, dressed in their traditional white and red get us underway, kicking from left to right. Canada wearing their alternate all black kit tonight.
CRO 0-0 CAN
Right then, a lot has been said in the buildup to this one. Time for the football to take precendence as the two teams walk onto the Khalifa International Stadium turf for the national anthems, with the floodlights beaming down.
The situation in free kick is this is the place we have been defending for six years. It was a good kick. It has nothing to do with (our) setup at the goal. Difficult result. The first goal affected the lot of the outcome. At that point, we couldn’t get going. We need to be together, we need to react in the next game. But that’s what happens in the world cup. At the moment we conceded the goal, we lost our composure, we couldn’t put in more thought.
On an on-field interview, Canada’s coach John Herdman said, “I told them they belong here. And we’re going to go and eff Croatia,” the coach said with a smile, using a single letter F to avoid a televised profanity. “That’s as simple as it gets.” It didn’t stay that simple, though. He used the word “respect” 13 times in a 90-second answer. “This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect,” he said through a translator. “The way we play, the way we behave and the way we respect all others are the reasons we are worthy of respect.” (READ MORE)
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic responded to the same, "This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect. The way we play, the way we behave and the way we respect all others are the reasons we are worthy of respect."
Here's how the two lineup for this Group F clash:
Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Livaja, Kramaric, Perisic
Canada (3-4-3): Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller; Laryea, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Davies; Buchanan, Larin, David
Roberto Martinez: "It's a difficult result because obviously the first goal effected the outcome. It was a dead ball situation and at that point we couldn't get our game going. We need to be together going into the next game. The situation in the free-kick is the way we have been defending set plays for six years. I haven't seen it back but it is nothing to do with the set up.
"I think we had good moments but we couldn't make clear cut chances – we only had half opportunities... The moment we conceded the goal we lost too much composure. Morocco were putting numbers behind the ball and we couldn't break it down...we want to make sure we get stronger together."
IT'S ALL OVER AT THE AL THUMAMA!
The faces tell a story. Morocco have produced another 'WOW' result at this World Cup. The 22nd ranked FIFA side have bested the 2nd ranked team in the world by not one, but two goals to nil.
BEL 0-2 MOR
BEL 0-2 MOR, WOW!
Five minutes added by the fourth official and that is all Belgium have to take a point, or three from this.
BEL 0-1 MOR
You see what Morocco are trying to do? Slow down by going down on the slightest of touches from a Belgium player? That is obvious. But also, as Belgium thrust their numbers forward, Morocco's wingers have space to run into. Vertonghen and Alderweireld aren't nearly as quick for disaster management. There might be another goal in this one.
BEL 0-1 MOR
Kevin De Bruyne’s outswinging corner is met by Jan Vertonghen in the middle. He manages to lean over Aguerd near the penalty spot but heads the ball a few yards wide.
BEL 0-1 MOR
It had been made clear pre-match that Romelu Lukaku, not 100 percent fit, would only feature if required. And goodness me, isn't he required now. Michy Batshuayi makes way for the Inter forward.
BEL 0-0 MOR
Azzedine Ounahi replaced by Jawad El Yamiq on the right.
BEL 0-0 MOR
It is that man again in Belgium's reds, unmarked, and open to play a through ball for Batshuayi but Aguerd makes a vital sliding interception in the Morocco box.
BEL 0-0 MOR