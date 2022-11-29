Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Team news announced, Valencia to start for ECU

Ecuador vs Senegal Live Updates: Ecuador to take on Senegal.
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: Enner Valencia scored three goals in Ecuador’s first two World Cup games but his health is in question heading into a match against Senegal. The 33-year-old striker was carried off the field on a stretcher in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands with an injured right knee. Valencia also sprained his left knee in Ecuador’s opening win over Qatar.
Senegal lost to the Netherlands 3-1 in its opening match, and only a win against Ecuador will advance the team to the knockout stage for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2002 in its first World Cup. Senegal has never beaten a South American opponent at the World Cup, losing to Uruguay in 2002 and Colombia in 2014. Senegal has struggled without star Sadio Mane.
Team news
Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia (c); Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia
Live Blog
Ecuador's Enner Valencia, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Ecuador captain Enner Valencia showed incredible calmness while converting the penalty in the 16th minute during the World Cup opener against Qatar at the Al Bayt on Sunday. He scored his – and Ecuador’s – second 10 minutes later and could’ve had a first-half hat-trick but for a disallowed goal in the third minute.
While on the field the 33-year-old forward has always given an impression being of a man in control of what he’s doing, his life outside football has often been chaotic.
Most (in)famously, he was once chased by police while being carried off the field during Ecuador’s 3-0 win over Chile in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Quito. Some reports suggest he faked an injury to avoid being arrested but the video footage of the incident shows Valencia, who played for Premier League side Everton back then, had an oxygen mask put over his face as he was taken to the touchline on a buggy when he was pursued by police officers. (Read More)
Out of the 32 teams, three have qualified for the Round of 16, two have been eliminated while the remaining 27 are still in contention. As the final round of group-stage matches gets underway later on Tuesday, there could be a scenario where two or more teams finish level on points. In such a scenario, FIFA’s rules are well laid out.
According to the governing body’s guidelines for the World Cup, there are various criteria to determine which team will progress into the knockout rounds. (READ MORE)
Ecuador boss, Gustavo Alfaro, says he wants his Ecuador side to make history as they vie for a place in the last 16. The South American side will qualify for the next round if they avoid defeat against Senegal this afternoon.
"I’m convinced we’ve done everything we can, we’ve done our homework," Alfaro said.
Should Ecuador progress, they will match their all-time best World Cup showing when they reached the last 16 at Germany 2006, where they were knocked out by England.
Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia (c)
Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia
Ecuador XI: Galindez; Porozo, Torres, Hincapie; Preciado, Mendez, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Sarmiento; Estrada
Senegal XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Sarr, Mendy, Gueye, Diatta; Dia, Diedhiou
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. We’ve reached Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup and Ecuador and Senegal will take on each other at the Khalifa International Stadium. Follow all the latest news and updates leading up to and during the game right here. In the other Group A fixture hosts Qatar will take on the Netherlands. Click here to check all the live action from the match.