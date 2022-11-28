FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Cameroon to face Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium

Uruguay's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring a goal

Portugal vs Uruguay: Fede Valverde is an embodiment of the spirit of Garra Chharua

Valverde is an embodiment of the unique Uruguayan spirit of garra chharua. The phrase describes the ability to overwhelming odds with dollops of fighting spirit. Uruguayans use this phrase to describe their team, which often punches above its weight in the World Cups. The word garra means claw, which represents the ability to fight with grit and tenacity, and chharua is a reference to the indigenous people who live in Uruguay. (Read More)

NASA technology can save Neymar’s World Cup

Brazil's Neymar grabs his ankle after an injury. (Reuters)

On social media, Neymar, who had damaged his right ankle, showed that he’s being treated with a compression boot. The Marca newspaper reports that the equipment uses NASA technology that accelerates healing.

“The boot combines three different massage techniques and activates blood circulation.

It also stimulates venous return, reduces swelling, relieves pain, reduces muscle fatigue, eliminates accumulated lactic acid, cramps and improves soft tissue and bone healing,” Marca reported. (Read More)

Enzo Fernández old emotional letter to Leo Messi goes viral

Enzo Fernández's letter to Lionel Messi.

When the 21-year old Enzo Fernandez scored a gorgeous second goal to ensure Argentina won the game against Mexico, Leonel Messi would say, “I’m not surprised by Enzo, I know him and I see him train every day. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular player”.

In 2016, after the Copa America tournament, when Messi had announced his retirement from playing for Argentina -a decision he would retract after two months, the teenaged Fernández penned an emotional letter to his hero, pleading with him to reconsider his decision. (Read More)