FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Cameroon to face Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium

Cameroon vs Serbia Live Updates: Cameroon to take on Serbia.
Cameroon vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard:Cameroon and Serbia both lost the opening matches to set up a pivotal Group G match. The two teams will lock horns at Al Janoub Stadium.
Serbia lost 2-0 to Brazil on a miserable night in which it didn’t get a single shot on goal for its first loss in seven matches. Cameroon narrowly fell 1-0 to Switzerland and hasn’t won in five consecutive matches.
A loss for either team — combined with a draw between Brazil and Switzerland — could send both Cameroon and Serbia to the final group-stage game with nothing to play for at the World Cup.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Follow CAM vs SER live action from Al Janoub Stadium
Uruguay's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring a goal
Valverde is an embodiment of the unique Uruguayan spirit of garra chharua. The phrase describes the ability to overwhelming odds with dollops of fighting spirit. Uruguayans use this phrase to describe their team, which often punches above its weight in the World Cups. The word garra means claw, which represents the ability to fight with grit and tenacity, and chharua is a reference to the indigenous people who live in Uruguay. (Read More)
Brazil's Neymar grabs his ankle after an injury. (Reuters)
On social media, Neymar, who had damaged his right ankle, showed that he’s being treated with a compression boot. The Marca newspaper reports that the equipment uses NASA technology that accelerates healing.
“The boot combines three different massage techniques and activates blood circulation.
It also stimulates venous return, reduces swelling, relieves pain, reduces muscle fatigue, eliminates accumulated lactic acid, cramps and improves soft tissue and bone healing,” Marca reported. (Read More)
When the 21-year old Enzo Fernandez scored a gorgeous second goal to ensure Argentina won the game against Mexico, Leonel Messi would say, “I’m not surprised by Enzo, I know him and I see him train every day. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular player”.
In 2016, after the Copa America tournament, when Messi had announced his retirement from playing for Argentina -a decision he would retract after two months, the teenaged Fernández penned an emotional letter to his hero, pleading with him to reconsider his decision. (Read More)
