Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: BRA 0-0 SUI after 30 mins at Stadium 974

12': Richarlison with the ball

The sole goalscorer for Brazil at the tournament so far makes a run on the right channel and puts the ball into the box for the odd Brazilian shirt in the middle, a low cross that lands straight in the Swiss feet.

Another turnover a minute later and Paqueta feeds the Spurs forward with a brilliant through ball at the edge of the box but a clumsy first touch denies him any chance at a shot.

BRA 0-0 SUI