Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: BRA 0-0 SUI after 30 mins at Stadium 974

Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: Fred and Eder Militao replaced the injured Neymar and Danilo in the Brazil team for their World Cup Group G match against Switzerland on Monday. Brazil coach Tite went for power over finesse, choosing to pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen midfield, pushing Paqueta forward into a playmaking role, instead of bringing Rodrygo in up-front alongside Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha.
In the earlier match, Ghana defeated South Korea in a thrilling contest which saw the African nation run away with a 3-2 victory. Before that, Cameroon and Serbia played out a 3-3 draw. Cameroon hit first with a Jean-Charles Castelletto goal in the first half that was nullified in added time by Pavlovic and Milinković-Savić. Mitrovic would add another early in the second half before Aboubakar and Choupu-Moting put Cameroon back.
Lineups: Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.
The Barcelona of Brazil meets the Real Madrid. Raphinha curls a long ball into the box from the right for Vunicius to run in to. There's no one marking him, that's how good the move is and how poor the anticipation around it is. Trying to adjust his body to the trajectory of the ball, Vunicius makes contact with his right foot going for goal but is parried out for a corner from Sommer.
Rodriguez on the left channel slips an infield pass for Sow, who tries to release a team-mate into the box with a threaded pass down the channel. Brazil win the ball back and end the move.
There he is, Brazil centre forward. Great bit of footwork from Vunicius around four Swiss shirts is what begins the move. Paqueta locates area for Richarlison to run into, but the latter is unable to reach the ball before Elvedi, who clears it.
Casemiro catches Embolo with a late tackle as the latter is advancing towards the Brazilian box. Swiss win a free kick some 30 yards out of the goal but nothing developes of it.
The sole goalscorer for Brazil at the tournament so far makes a run on the right channel and puts the ball into the box for the odd Brazilian shirt in the middle, a low cross that lands straight in the Swiss feet.
Another turnover a minute later and Paqueta feeds the Spurs forward with a brilliant through ball at the edge of the box but a clumsy first touch denies him any chance at a shot.
Embolo holds off the attention of Silva and Switzerland play it wide to Rodriguez. He crosses from deep, but the ball is volleyed clear by Militao before any yellow shirts can get to it.
With a Swiss move developing on the left flank outside the Brazilian box, Allison comes out to sweep the ball clear of Embolo, who's made the run off Xhaka's pass from the Swiss half of the field.
The Brazil goalkeeper is involved in another on the feet moment, this time feeding the ball straight at one of Swiss shirts. Thankfully for him, nothing comes off it.
The five time world champions win the first free kick of the match in a position of some promise to the left of the Swiss goal. Raphinha drills the ball into the box, and Richarlison just mistimes a glancing header that would have certainly caused problems!
The two teams have just sung their national anthems. Brazil dressed in their traditional yellow shirt and blue shorts. Switzerland in their all red stripes. The Swiss get us underway, kicking from right to left.
As we wait for the action to kick off from Stadium 974, here's a preview of Portugal vs Uruguay which is up next.
“Has he got four lungs?”
As with most things on social media, this comment – during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool this year – too was a massive exaggeration. It, however, encapsulated the awe Fede Valverde generates every time he has the ball on his feet. Or even when he doesn’t. (READ MORE)
Do you remember Yann Sommer? That name might not ring a bell to most casual football fans but ask the french fans about him and you'll find out in an instant that Sommer was the one who denied their crown prince Kylian Mbappe in the Euro 2020 penalty shootout. The save which knocked out favourites France from the tournament.
Brazil's Richarlison's second goal was a stunning bicycle kick against Serbia, which will enter the list of great goals scored by those who have donned the famed canarinho. (READ MORE)
Brazil forward Raphinha has made a scathing attack on fan’s ill-treatment of his compatriot Neymar following his ankle injury during their World Cup opener against Serbia. Raphinha took to social media on Friday evening and jumped in defence of his teammate and went on to say that Brazil fans ‘do not deserve’ the talent of Neymar.
“The Argentina fans treat Messi like a god. The Portugal fans treat CR7 like a king. Brazil Fans encourage Ney to break his leg,” Raphinha wrote on his Instagram story. (READ MORE)
The two sides have met a fair few times over the years with Brazil having walked way the winners on 3 ocassions while switzerland are breathing down their necks with 2 victories. 4 matches have ended as draws.
On social media, Neymar, who had damaged his right ankle, showed that he’s being treated with a compression boot. The Marca newspaper reports that the equipment uses NASA technology that accelerates healing. “The boot combines three different massage techniques and activates blood circulation. It also stimulates venous return, reduces swelling, relieves pain, reduces muscle fatigue, eliminates accumulated lactic acid, cramps and improves soft tissue and bone healing,” Marca reported. (READ MORE)
Brazil must be having their own deja vu moment in this edition of the World Cup, having faced Switzerland as well as Serbia in the last edition at Russia. When they faced Serbia this time around, they replicated their 2-0 win against them in the 2018 World Cup. In 2018 when they faced Switzerland, they had been held to a 1-1 draw by the Swiss with coutinho's goal cancelled out by Zuber? Will history repeat itself tonight?