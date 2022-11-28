scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: BRA 0-0 SUI after 30 mins at Stadium 974

World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Brazil vs Switzerland Group G: BRA vs SWI at Stadium 974.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 28, 2022 10:03:45 pm
FIFA World Cup 2022 | World Cup 2022 | FIFA 2022 | Brazil vs SwitzerlandBrazil vs Switzerland Live Updates

Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Scorecard: Fred and Eder Militao replaced the injured Neymar and Danilo in the Brazil team for their World Cup Group G match against Switzerland on Monday. Brazil coach Tite went for power over finesse, choosing to pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen midfield, pushing Paqueta forward into a playmaking role, instead of bringing Rodrygo in up-front alongside Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha.

In the earlier match, Ghana defeated South Korea in a thrilling contest which saw the African nation run away with a 3-2 victory. Before that, Cameroon and Serbia played out a 3-3 draw. Cameroon hit first with a Jean-Charles Castelletto goal in the first half that was nullified in added time by Pavlovic and Milinković-Savić. Mitrovic would add another early in the second half before Aboubakar and Choupu-Moting put Cameroon back.

Lineups: Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Follow BRA vs SWI live action from Stadium 974.

22:01 (IST)28 Nov 2022
27': Raphinha and Vunicius!

The Barcelona of Brazil meets the Real Madrid. Raphinha curls a long ball into the box from the right for Vunicius to run in to. There's no one marking him, that's how good the move is and how poor the anticipation around it is. Trying to adjust his body to the trajectory of the ball, Vunicius makes contact with his right foot going for goal but is parried out for a corner from Sommer.

BRA 0-0 SUI

21:58 (IST)28 Nov 2022
24': A Swiss move on the left!

Rodriguez on the left channel slips an infield pass for Sow, who tries to release a team-mate into the box with a threaded pass down the channel. Brazil win the ball back and end the move. 

BRA 0-0 SUI

21:53 (IST)28 Nov 2022
19': Richarlison pulls the trigger

There he is, Brazil centre forward. Great bit of footwork from Vunicius around four Swiss shirts is what begins the move. Paqueta locates area for Richarlison to run into, but the latter is unable to reach the ball before Elvedi, who clears it.

BRA 0-0 SUI

21:49 (IST)28 Nov 2022
17': Swiss free kick

Casemiro catches Embolo with a late tackle as the latter is advancing towards the Brazilian box. Swiss win a free kick some 30 yards out of the goal but nothing developes of it.

BRA 0-0 SUI

21:45 (IST)28 Nov 2022
12': Richarlison with the ball

The sole goalscorer for Brazil at the tournament so far makes a run on the right channel and puts the ball into the box for the odd Brazilian shirt in the middle, a low cross that lands straight in the Swiss feet.

Another turnover a minute later and Paqueta feeds the Spurs forward with a brilliant through ball at the edge of the box but a clumsy first touch denies him any chance at a shot.

BRA 0-0 SUI

21:41 (IST)28 Nov 2022
9': Swiss cross, dealt with

Embolo holds off the attention of Silva and Switzerland play it wide to Rodriguez. He crosses from deep, but the ball is volleyed clear by Militao before any yellow shirts can get to it.

BRA 0-0 SUI
21:39 (IST)28 Nov 2022
5': Allison comes out, then fumbles!

With a Swiss move developing on the left flank outside the Brazilian box, Allison comes out to sweep the ball clear of Embolo, who's made the run off Xhaka's pass from the Swiss half of the field.

The Brazil goalkeeper is involved in another on the feet moment, this time feeding the ball straight at one of Swiss shirts. Thankfully for him, nothing comes off it.

BRA 0-0 SUI

21:34 (IST)28 Nov 2022
3': Free kick for Brazil

The five time world champions win the first free kick of the match in a position of some promise to the left of the Swiss goal. Raphinha drills the ball into the box, and Richarlison just mistimes a glancing header that would have certainly caused problems!

BRA 0-0 SUI

21:31 (IST)28 Nov 2022
KICKOFF!

The two teams have just sung their national anthems. Brazil dressed in their traditional yellow shirt and blue shorts. Switzerland in their all red stripes. The Swiss get us underway, kicking from right to left.

BRA 0-0 SUI

21:23 (IST)28 Nov 2022
BRA vs SUI: POR to face URU later tonight

As we wait for the action to kick off from Stadium 974, here's a preview of Portugal vs Uruguay which is up next. 

Has he got four lungs?

As with most things on social media, this comment – during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool this year – too was a massive exaggeration. It, however, encapsulated the awe Fede Valverde generates every time he has the ball on his feet. Or even when he doesn’t. (READ MORE)

21:18 (IST)28 Nov 2022
BRA vs SUI: Sommar the man to beat

Do you remember Yann Sommer? That name might not ring a bell to most casual football fans but ask the french fans about him and you'll find out in an instant that Sommer was the one who denied their crown prince Kylian Mbappe in the Euro 2020 penalty shootout. The save which knocked out favourites France from the tournament.

21:15 (IST)28 Nov 2022
BRA vs SUI: Swiss family history against Brazil
21:10 (IST)28 Nov 2022
BRA vs SUI: Will Richarlison shine again tonight?

Brazil's Richarlison's second goal was a stunning bicycle kick against Serbia, which will enter the list of great goals scored by those who have donned the famed canarinho. (READ MORE)

21:07 (IST)28 Nov 2022
BRA vs SUI: Brazil fans wish for Neymar's broken leg but Argentinians treat Messi like god, Portuguese hail Ronaldo as king: Raphinha

Brazil forward Raphinha has made a scathing attack on fan’s ill-treatment of his compatriot Neymar following his ankle injury during their World Cup opener against Serbia. Raphinha took to social media on Friday evening and jumped in defence of his teammate and went on to say that Brazil fans ‘do not deserve’ the talent of Neymar.

“The Argentina fans treat Messi like a god. The Portugal fans treat CR7 like a king. Brazil Fans encourage Ney to break his leg,” Raphinha wrote on his Instagram story. (READ MORE)

21:05 (IST)28 Nov 2022
BRA vs SUI: Head to Head

The two sides have met a fair few times over the years with Brazil having walked way the winners on 3 ocassions while switzerland are breathing down their necks with 2 victories. 4 matches have ended as draws.

21:02 (IST)28 Nov 2022
BRA vs SUI: The deal with Neymar

On social media, Neymar, who had damaged his right ankle, showed that he’s being treated with a compression boot. The Marca newspaper reports that the equipment uses NASA technology that accelerates healing. “The boot combines three different massage techniques and activates blood circulation. It also stimulates venous return, reduces swelling, relieves pain, reduces muscle fatigue, eliminates accumulated lactic acid, cramps and improves soft tissue and bone healing,” Marca reported. (READ MORE)

21:00 (IST)28 Nov 2022
BRA vs SUI: Last time Brazil met Switzerland

Brazil must be having their own deja vu moment in this edition of the World Cup, having faced Switzerland as well as Serbia in the last edition at Russia. When they faced Serbia this time around, they replicated their 2-0 win against them in the 2018 World Cup. In 2018 when they faced Switzerland, they had been held to a 1-1 draw by the Swiss with coutinho's goal cancelled out by Zuber? Will history repeat itself tonight?

20:51 (IST)28 Nov 2022
No Neymar, Fred starts for Brazil!
20:50 (IST)28 Nov 2022
This is what we got after!
20:49 (IST)28 Nov 2022
Just in case you missed it, here's how we started today!
Uruguay's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring a goal

Portugal vs Uruguay: Fede Valverde is an embodiment of the spirit of Garra Chharua

Valverde is an embodiment of the unique Uruguayan spirit of garra chharua. The phrase describes the ability to overwhelming odds with dollops of fighting spirit. Uruguayans use this phrase to describe their team, which often punches above its weight in the World Cups. The word garra means claw, which represents the ability to fight with grit and tenacity, and chharua is a reference to the indigenous people who live in Uruguay. (Read More)

NASA technology can save Neymar’s World Cup

Brazil's Neymar grabs his ankle after an injury. (Reuters)

On social media, Neymar, who had damaged his right ankle, showed that he’s being treated with a compression boot. The Marca newspaper reports that the equipment uses NASA technology that accelerates healing.

“The boot combines three different massage techniques and activates blood circulation.

It also stimulates venous return, reduces swelling, relieves pain, reduces muscle fatigue, eliminates accumulated lactic acid, cramps and improves soft tissue and bone healing,” Marca reported. (Read More)

Enzo Fernández old emotional letter to Leo Messi goes viral

Enzo Fernández's letter to Lionel Messi.

When the 21-year old Enzo Fernandez scored a gorgeous second goal to ensure Argentina won the game against Mexico, Leonel Messi would say, “I’m not surprised by Enzo, I know him and I see him train every day. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular player”.

In 2016, after the Copa America tournament, when Messi had announced his retirement from playing for Argentina -a decision he would retract after two months, the teenaged Fernández penned an emotional letter to his hero, pleading with him to reconsider his decision. (Read More)

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 02:00:49 pm
