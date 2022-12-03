FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Argentina to face Australia

FIFA World Cup: As Australia face Argentina in last 16, Socceroos hope Maradona’s prophecy comes true

“Your tears of sadness today will be tears of joy sometime soon.”

Those were the words of former Argentina captain Diego Maradona in November 1993, on an Argentinean TV show, speaking to his Australian counterpart, Paul Wade a day after their game. Argentina had managed to win the two-legged World Cup qualifier tie 2-1 courtesy of an own goal from Alex Tobin in Buenos Aires after a 1-1 tie in Sydney. The defeat denied Australia a ticket to their second World Cup and just hours later captain Wade and assistant coach Raul Blanco were invited on a local TV show, as he recalled with the Sydney Morning Herald recently.

Everyone in the studio, who were used to watching their best football stars lead lavish lifestyles, had been taken aback when the Socceroos captain would share that earned only $5000 a season. Which is when the call came from the biggest footballer of that era, and arguably of all time. (READ MORE)