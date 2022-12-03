scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Argentina to face Australia

World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Argentina vs Australia: Argentina will take on Australia in the round of 16 match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

By: Sports Desk
December 3, 2022 10:00:04 pm
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia Live Scorecard: Lionel Messi goes into yet another match that could be his last on the World Cup stage. Argentina was shocked by Saudi Arabia in its opening match and had to beat Poland earlier this week to ensure that Messi could continue in his fifth World Cup. One of the greatest players of all-time has never won this tournament, and this one in Qatar is expected to be his last.

Argentina turned a corner with wins over Mexico and Poland and emerged as the winner of Group C to face Australia, ranked 38th in the world. Australia is in the knockout round for only the second time, its previous trip a 1-0 loss to Italy in 2006.

Argentina won’t take Australia for granted, even though it has five wins, one draw and one loss in eight meetings dating to 1988. This is the first match between the two teams since 2007.

FIFA World Cup: As Australia face Argentina in last 16, Socceroos hope Maradona’s prophecy comes true

“Your tears of sadness today will be tears of joy sometime soon.”

Those were the words of former Argentina captain Diego Maradona in November 1993, on an Argentinean TV show, speaking to his Australian counterpart, Paul Wade a day after their game. Argentina had managed to win the two-legged World Cup qualifier tie 2-1 courtesy of an own goal from Alex Tobin in Buenos Aires after a 1-1 tie in Sydney. The defeat denied Australia a ticket to their second World Cup and just hours later captain Wade and assistant coach Raul Blanco were invited on a local TV show, as he recalled with the Sydney Morning Herald recently.

Everyone in the studio, who were used to watching their best football stars lead lavish lifestyles, had been taken aback when the Socceroos captain would share that earned only $5000 a season. Which is when the call came from the biggest footballer of that era, and arguably of all time. (READ MORE)

