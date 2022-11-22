World Cup 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Argentina, France in action on Day 3

Football World Cup 2022 Live: Argentina's soccer fans gather holding a life-size cutout figure of late soccer star Diego Maradona on the eve of the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, in Doha, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, November 22, 2022: After a scintillating day of football on Day 2, Day 3 promises much more excitement as Lionel Messi’s Argentina will play the first match of the tournament against Saudi Arabia in the first match. In the next match, Christian Eriksen returns to a major tournament after that major scare in Euro 2020 as Denmark clash with Tunisia. The penultimate match of the night will see Robert Lewandowski’s Poland take on Mexico while the day will be rounded off by World Champions France locking up with Australia.
Iran players make powerful statement by their silence
Iran's players pray ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
AS IRAN’S national anthem rang out inside the Khalifa Stadium before the team’s opening World Cup match against England, the players stood together — in silence. Some looked down at the turf, others gazed emptily into the skies. None of them uttered a word of “Sorude Melliye Jomhuriye Eslamiye Iran”. That silence was the most powerfully eloquent statement by the entire team, as they stood in solidarity with the protests led by women back home against the ruling regime.
Many Iranian supporters, too, abstained from singing the anthem. Some booed and, reflecting the national divide, some booed those that booed. Others held aloft placards in the colours of Iran’s flag with the words: “Freedom for Iran”; “Freedom for women”; “Women. Life. Freedom.” — and, “It’s not Iran’s national team, it’s the Islamic Republic’s team”. Such was the mood that Iranian national television reportedly snapped the live telecast and resumed only for England’s “God Save The Queen”. (READ MORE)
