World Cup 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Argentina, France in action on Day 3

Iran players make powerful statement by their silence

Iran's players pray ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

AS IRAN’S national anthem rang out inside the Khalifa Stadium before the team’s opening World Cup match against England, the players stood together — in silence. Some looked down at the turf, others gazed emptily into the skies. None of them uttered a word of “Sorude Melliye Jomhuriye Eslamiye Iran”. That silence was the most powerfully eloquent statement by the entire team, as they stood in solidarity with the protests led by women back home against the ruling regime.