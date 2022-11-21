scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: All to play for on Day 2

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Live Updates: England vs Iran in match 1, followed by Senegal vs Netherlands in match 2, and USA vs Wales in match 3.

By: Sports Desk
November 21, 2022 9:00:45 am
Football World Cup 2022 Live: Teams line up before the World Cup. (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, November 20, 2022: The FIFA World Cup 2022  rolls on day two where England and Iran face each other in the first match of the day, followed by Senegal vs Netherlands in the second game. James Maddison and Kyle Walker are set to miss Iran game. Another matter concerning the English camp will be the confusion surrounding whether or not Harry Kane will wear the ‘One Love’ armband against Iran. FIFA has still not given permission for Kane to wear the armband. In the other game, Group A favourites Senegal and Netherlands will open their campaign at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar.

Qatar World Cup 2022, Live Updates: England battle Iran, Senegal will lock horns against Netherlands, and Wales will take on USA.

Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsideThe real moment when it sunk in that the World Cup was upon the world was not when the fireworks wobbled into the smoky skies like flying snakes, or when Morgan Freeman spoke, or when Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani addressed the crowd, a sentence in English and rest in Arabic, or when BTS star Jung Kook belted out his single “Dreamers”. (Read More)

