FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: All to play for on Day 2

Football World Cup 2022 Live: Teams line up before the World Cup. (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, November 20, 2022: The FIFA World Cup 2022 rolls on day two where England and Iran face each other in the first match of the day, followed by Senegal vs Netherlands in the second game. James Maddison and Kyle Walker are set to miss Iran game. Another matter concerning the English camp will be the confusion surrounding whether or not Harry Kane will wear the ‘One Love’ armband against Iran. FIFA has still not given permission for Kane to wear the armband. In the other game, Group A favourites Senegal and Netherlands will open their campaign at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar.

