FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: All to play for on Day 2

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, November 20, 2022: The FIFA World Cup 2022 rolls on day two where England and Iran face each other in the first match of the day, followed by Senegal vs Netherlands in the second game. James Maddison and Kyle Walker are set to miss Iran game. Another matter concerning the English camp will be the confusion surrounding whether or not Harry Kane will wear the ‘One Love’ armband against Iran. FIFA has still not given permission for Kane to wear the armband. In the other game, Group A favourites Senegal and Netherlands will open their campaign at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar.
Follow live updates below.
Amidst turmoil back home, Iran open their campaign against group-favourites England
Protesting gender apartheid, Iran’s women’s basketball team removed their hijabs and unveiled a picture on Instagram on Sunday. It was a show of support in the aftermath of the anti-government protests that have gripped the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the regime’s morality police for not wearing a hijab. The BBC reported an estimate of over 15,000 arrests, and over 300 deaths, in the protests. Sports, and football, in particular, have been a big source of support for the protesters in recent months. Iran’s water polo and volleyball teams refused to sing their national anthem, their beach soccer team led the way, with player Saeed Piramoon even mimicking cutting his hair after scoring a goal. [Read Full Article]
Welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. After Ecuador beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the opening match on Sunday, England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands and USA vs Wales will be live in action on Monday.