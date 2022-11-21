scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: All to play for on Day 2

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Live Updates: England vs Iran in match 1, followed by Senegal vs Netherlands in match 2, and USA vs Wales in match 3.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 21, 2022 10:28:23 am
FIFA | World Cup 2022 | FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs WalesFootball World Cup 2022 Live: Teams line up before the World Cup. (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, November 20, 2022: The FIFA World Cup 2022  rolls on day two where England and Iran face each other in the first match of the day, followed by Senegal vs Netherlands in the second game. James Maddison and Kyle Walker are set to miss Iran game. Another matter concerning the English camp will be the confusion surrounding whether or not Harry Kane will wear the ‘One Love’ armband against Iran. FIFA has still not given permission for Kane to wear the armband. In the other game, Group A favourites Senegal and Netherlands will open their campaign at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar.

Follow live updates below.

Live Blog

Qatar World Cup 2022, Live Updates: England battle Iran, Senegal will lock horns against Netherlands, and Wales will take on USA.

10:28 (IST)21 Nov 2022
Today at the FIFA World Cup

Amidst turmoil back home, Iran open their campaign against group-favourites England

Protesting gender apartheid, Iran’s women’s basketball team removed their hijabs and unveiled a picture on Instagram on Sunday. It was a show of support in the aftermath of the anti-government protests that have gripped the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the regime’s morality police for not wearing a hijab. The BBC reported an estimate of over 15,000 arrests, and over 300 deaths, in the protests. Sports, and football, in particular, have been a big source of support for the protesters in recent months. Iran’s water polo and volleyball teams refused to sing their national anthem, their beach soccer team led the way, with player Saeed Piramoon even mimicking cutting his hair after scoring a goal. [Read Full Article]

10:19 (IST)21 Nov 2022
Hello

Welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. After Ecuador beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the opening match on Sunday, England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands and USA vs Wales will be live in action on Monday.  

Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsideThe real moment when it sunk in that the World Cup was upon the world was not when the fireworks wobbled into the smoky skies like flying snakes, or when Morgan Freeman spoke, or when Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani addressed the crowd, a sentence in English and rest in Arabic, or when BTS star Jung Kook belted out his single “Dreamers”. (Read More)

