Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Kylian Mbappe wins golden boot

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe were tied at five goals each before the Qatar World Cup 2022 final.

Kylian Mbappe Lionel MessiFrance's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi go for the ball during the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (AP Photo)

The fight to be the top scorer of the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended with Kylian Mbappe winning the Golden Boot.

Before the final, Lionel Messi was in first position with five goals and six games played, followed by Kylian Mbappe with the same number of goals. But a scintillating hattrick by the Frenchman took him to the top with a tally of 8 goals.

The Golden Boot trophy for the top scorer in the World Cup was awarded for the first time at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals in the final competition. If two or more players score the same number of goals, the number of assists (as determined by the members of the FIFA Technical Study Group) shall be decisive.

If two or more players are still equal after taking into account the number of assists, the total minutes played in the tournament will be taken into account, with the player playing fewer minutes ranked first.

A silver boot and a bronze boot was also awarded for the second and third-highest goalscorers, respectively.

Who are the top scorers at the World Cup in Qatar?

Kylian Mbappe – France: 8 goals
Lionel Messi – Argentina: 7 goals
Olivier Giroud – France: 4 goals
Julian Alvarez – Argentina: 4 goals
Marcus Rashford – England: 3 goals

Golden Boot winners – A look at the storied history

1930: Guillermo Stabile (8 goals)
1934: Oldrich Nejedly (5)
1938: Leonidas da Silva (7)
1950: Ademir de Menezes (9)
1954: Sandor Kocsis (11)
1958: Just Fontaine, France (13)
1962: Florian Albert, Garrincha, Valentin Ivanov, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez and Vava (4)
1966: Eusebio (9)
1970: Gerd Muller (10)
1974: Grzegorz Lato (7)
1978: Mario Kempes (6)
1982: Paolo Rossi (6)
1986: Gary Lineker (6)
1990: Toto Schillaci (6)
1994: Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov (6)
1998: Davor Suker (6)
2002: Ronaldo (8)
2006: Miroslav Klose (5)
2010: Thomas Muller (5)
2014: James Rodriguez (6)
2018: Harry Kane (6)

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 11:27:29 pm
