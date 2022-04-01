FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Score Updates: Qatar stages draw amid protests

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Score Updates: Coaches and soccer officials are gathering in Qatar for Friday’s draw for the Middle East’s first World Cup.
There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21. The show at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center starts at 9.30 p.m. IST and lasts one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.
The day began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup.
Qatar’s record of protecting the rights of migrant workers — who have built tens of billion of dollars of projects needed for the World Cup — and its criminalization of homosexuality was aired by Lise Klaveness, the newly elected head of soccer in Norway and one of the few women ever to lead a FIFA member federation.
A dozen years of defending Qatar’s suitability to host the World Cup can leave Hassan Al-Thawadi exasperated at the enduring glare of scrutiny and the accusatory, rather than celebratory, tone.
Qatar gets the top-seeded slot given to the World Cup host nation despite being ranked No. 51. The other top-seeded teams are Brazil, Belgium, defending champion France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw from Doha.