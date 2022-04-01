scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 01, 2022
Must Read
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Score Updates: Qatar stages draw amid protests

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live score, 2022 FIFA World Cup draw streaming details latest updates: There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 1, 2022 9:07:59 pm
2022 FIFA World Cup Draw, World Cup 2022 Draw, World Cup 2022 Draw Date, World Cup 2022 Draw Live Stream, World Cup 2022 Draw Live Streaming, World Cup 2022 Draw Telecast, World Cup 2022 Draw Time, World Cup Draw, FIFA Club World Cup, Qatar, Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, England, Belgium, football, federation internationale de football association, FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw, draw for FIFA World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 draw live latest updates: There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21. (File)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Score Updates: Coaches and soccer officials are gathering in Qatar for Friday’s draw for the Middle East’s first World Cup.

There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21. The show at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center starts at 9.30 p.m. IST and lasts one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.

The day began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Score: FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Latest updates

21:01 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Qatar and FIFA criticized harshly ahead of World Cup draw:

Qatar’s record of protecting the rights of migrant workers — who have built tens of billion of dollars of projects needed for the World Cup — and its criminalization of homosexuality was aired by Lise Klaveness, the newly elected head of soccer in Norway and one of the few women ever to lead a FIFA member federation.

21:01 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Stadiums built but scrutiny endures for Qatar World Cup head:

A dozen years of defending Qatar’s suitability to host the World Cup can leave Hassan Al-Thawadi exasperated at the enduring glare of scrutiny and the accusatory, rather than celebratory, tone.

21:00 (IST)01 Apr 2022
FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings:

Qatar gets the top-seeded slot given to the World Cup host nation despite being ranked No. 51. The other top-seeded teams are Brazil, Belgium, defending champion France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

20:59 (IST)01 Apr 2022
2022 FIFA World Cup Draw

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw from Doha.

The full lineup will not be known until at least June, when the intercontinental playoffs and the final European qualifiers are completed.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd