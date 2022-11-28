FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 9, Live Updates: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: The mascot of the Qatar World Cup is displayed during the opening ceremony. (AP)
World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Eight teams, four matches and the round of 16 berths up for grab on Day nine of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Brazil will face Switzerland, Cameroon will be up against Serbia, South Korea to take on Ghana and Portugal will lock horns against Uruguay.
Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. There’s no Neymar for Brazil in Monday’s game against Switzerland as the star player is nursing an ankle injury suffered in the 2-0 opening match win over Serbia.
Cameroon and Serbia both lost opening matches to set up a pivotal Group G match. Ghana is in danger of elimination in its match against South Korea on Monday despite a decent showing against Portugal.
Uruguay's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring a goalPortugal vs Uruguay: Fede Valverde is an embodiment of the spirit of Garra Chharua
“Has he got four lungs?”
As with most things on social media, this comment – during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool this year – too was a massive exaggeration. It, however, encapsulated the awe Fede Valverde generates every time he has the ball on his feet. Or even when he doesn’t.
Valverde stirs up these emotions week in, and week out in Spain. The Real Madrid midfielder is often tireless in possession. When he doesn’t have the ball, he’s almost always chasing down opponents, trying to win it back. According to whoscored.com, he has won possession ‘ninth-most times (12) in La Liga this season.’ (Read More)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial penalty against Ghana a stroke of ‘genius’ – FIFA Panel
Ghana's Mohammed Salisu fouls in the penalty box Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial penalty against Ghana has been called a work of “genius” by the FIFA technical study group member Sunday Oliseh.
Clever players should get as much credit as new technology, according to Sunday Oliseh, a midfielder who played at two World Cups for Nigeria and is studying games in Qatar for FIFA.
“Maybe the strikers are getting smarter? If you look at the penalty that Ronaldo got,” he said about the Portugal star seeming to tempt a Ghana defender into a tackle that was judged a foul. (Read More)
Brazil fans wish for Neymar’s broken leg but Argentinians treat Messi like god, Portuguese hail Ronaldo as king: Raphina
Brazil's Neymar goes down after sustaining an injury as Thiago Silva and Marquinhos look on.
Brazil forward Raphinha has made a scathing attack on fan’s ill-treatment of his compatriot Neymar following his ankle injury during their World Cup opener against Serbia.
Raphinha took to social media on Friday evening and jumped in defence of his teammate and went on to say that Brazil fans ‘do not deserve’ the talent of Neymar.
“The Argentina fans treat Messi like a god. The Portugal fans treat CR7 like a king. Brazil Fans encourage Ney to break his leg,” Raphinha wrote on his Instagram story. (Read More)
The match Monday gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal's loss in the round of 16 to Uruguay in 2018, even if it doesn't carry the same stakes. Uruguay's 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, and the most Monday's group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the last 16 for the fourth time in his career.
Uruguay played to a 0-0 draw against South Korea and can't advance or be eliminated on Monday. But a loss would make Uruguay vulnerable headed into its final group stage match, and although not counted among the favorites, Uruguay is trying to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.
Uruguay won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, but its recent history includes a fourth-place finish in 2010, the round of 16 in 2014 and the quarterfinals four years ago in Russia by beating Portugal.
When the 21-year old Enzo Hernandez scored a gorgeous second goal to ensure Argentina won the game against Mexico, Leonel Messi would say, “I’m not surprised by Enzo, I know him and I see him train every day. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular player”. In 2016, after the Copa America tournament, when Messi had announced his retirement from playing for Argentina -a decision he would retract after two months, the teenaged Fernández penned an emotional letter to his hero, pleading with him to reconsider his decision. [Read More]
Qatar’s lush green carpets might feel like a world away from his dirt pitches in Montevideo. But if Uruguay hope to make it beyond the group stage, they’ll hope Valverde channels his inner spirit when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal tonight. It’ll be a revenge match from Portugal’s point of view. At the 2018 World Cup, it was Edinson Cavani’s brace that ended Ronaldo & Co.’s campaign in the Round of 16. Now, Portugal have a chance to beat Uruguay, which would leave them on the brink of an early exit. [Read More]
