FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 9, Live Updates: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay

Uruguay's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring a goalPortugal vs Uruguay: Fede Valverde is an embodiment of the spirit of Garra Chharua

“Has he got four lungs?”

As with most things on social media, this comment – during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool this year – too was a massive exaggeration. It, however, encapsulated the awe Fede Valverde generates every time he has the ball on his feet. Or even when he doesn’t.

Valverde stirs up these emotions week in, and week out in Spain. The Real Madrid midfielder is often tireless in possession. When he doesn’t have the ball, he’s almost always chasing down opponents, trying to win it back. According to whoscored.com, he has won possession ‘ninth-most times (12) in La Liga this season.’ (Read More)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial penalty against Ghana a stroke of ‘genius’ – FIFA Panel

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu fouls in the penalty box Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial penalty against Ghana has been called a work of “genius” by the FIFA technical study group member Sunday Oliseh.

Clever players should get as much credit as new technology, according to Sunday Oliseh, a midfielder who played at two World Cups for Nigeria and is studying games in Qatar for FIFA.

“Maybe the strikers are getting smarter? If you look at the penalty that Ronaldo got,” he said about the Portugal star seeming to tempt a Ghana defender into a tackle that was judged a foul. (Read More)

Brazil fans wish for Neymar’s broken leg but Argentinians treat Messi like god, Portuguese hail Ronaldo as king: Raphina

Brazil's Neymar goes down after sustaining an injury as Thiago Silva and Marquinhos look on.

Brazil forward Raphinha has made a scathing attack on fan’s ill-treatment of his compatriot Neymar following his ankle injury during their World Cup opener against Serbia.

Raphinha took to social media on Friday evening and jumped in defence of his teammate and went on to say that Brazil fans ‘do not deserve’ the talent of Neymar.

“The Argentina fans treat Messi like a god. The Portugal fans treat CR7 like a king. Brazil Fans encourage Ney to break his leg,” Raphinha wrote on his Instagram story. (Read More)