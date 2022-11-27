FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Germany’s fight for survival against Spain highlights Day 8

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: After the shock defeat to Japan in their last match, Germany will take on Spain in a fight for survival in the last match of the day.
In the Japan match, late goals by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan the incredible victory. Four-times champions Germany had looked to be cruising to a routine victory via Ilkay Guendogan’s first-half penalty but paid a fatal price for profligacy in front of goal. Now Germany need to get a positive result against a marauding Spanish team in order to avoid back to back Group Stage exits.
But before that, Japan will take on Costa Rica while Belgium lock horns with Morocco. In the penultimate match of the day, Croatia and Canada will clash.
Follow live updates from Day 8 below.
When the draw for the FIFA World Cup was confirmed in April, even a total football novice could put their finger on this fixture to be the match of the group stages.
Add to that what’s on the line. Coach Hansi Flick described the game as Germany’s “first final” of this tournament, knowing another defeat, following their shock 1-2 loss to Japan on Wednesday, would more or less guarantee their elimination at the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup for the very first time. One way or another, this promises to be an unmissable spectacle of football drama.(read more)