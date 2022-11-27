scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Germany’s fight for survival against Spain highlights Day 8

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 8 Live Updates, November 27: Germany face Spain in must win match in the featured contest of the day.

Updated: November 27, 2022 9:12:05 am
A general view ahead of the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: After the shock defeat to Japan in their last match, Germany will take on Spain in a fight for survival in the last match of the day.

In the Japan match, late goals by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan the incredible victory. Four-times champions Germany had looked to be cruising to a routine victory via Ilkay Guendogan’s first-half penalty but paid a fatal price for profligacy in front of goal. Now Germany need to get a positive result against a marauding Spanish team in order to avoid back to back Group Stage exits.

But before that, Japan will take on Costa Rica while Belgium lock horns with Morocco. In the penultimate match of the day, Croatia and Canada will clash.

Follow live updates from Day 8 below.

Qatar World Cup 2022: Japan face Costa Rica, Belgium clash against Morocco, Croatia to play Canada and Germany to close the day against Spain.

09:12 (IST)27 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup live updates: Spain vs Germany: Clash of contrasts promises to be the game of the group stage

When the draw for the FIFA World Cup was confirmed in April, even a total football novice could put their finger on this fixture to be the match of the group stages.

Add to that what’s on the line. Coach Hansi Flick described the game as Germany’s “first final” of this tournament, knowing another defeat, following their shock 1-2 loss to Japan on Wednesday, would more or less guarantee their elimination at the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup for the very first time. One way or another, this promises to be an unmissable spectacle of football drama.(read more)

Rock-star Kylian Mbappe powers defending champions France into Last 16 with double strike

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates with teammates beating Denmark 2-1 in a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

At half time, the DJ at the 974 Stadium changed his tracks from soft rock to heavy metal. The stadium suddenly reverberated with Iron Maiden’s Trooper and Judas Priest’s Breaking The Law. Kylian Mbappe, the sweat on his face glistening in the bright floodlights, swung his hands, flexed his biceps and urged the crowd to sing along. The DJ increased the volume and the stadium was transformed to the raucous setting of a heavy metal band concert, with fans head-banging and jumping from their seats, triggering anxious faces from the security-men prowling the gallery.

The match had, in the goalless first half, flowed along more like a soft rock song. It was soon to acquire a heavy metal dimension, with Mbappe pulling the chords in one of his most electrifying World Cup performances. His brace made the decisive difference in France’s round-of-16 assuring 2-1 victory of a resilient Denmark who could commiserate believing that they were denied a point by a footballer vaulting into sporting immortality with every passing game. (READ MORE)

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:00:30 am
