FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Germany’s fight for survival against Spain highlights Day 8

Rock-star Kylian Mbappe powers defending champions France into Last 16 with double strike

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates with teammates beating Denmark 2-1 in a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

At half time, the DJ at the 974 Stadium changed his tracks from soft rock to heavy metal. The stadium suddenly reverberated with Iron Maiden’s Trooper and Judas Priest’s Breaking The Law. Kylian Mbappe, the sweat on his face glistening in the bright floodlights, swung his hands, flexed his biceps and urged the crowd to sing along. The DJ increased the volume and the stadium was transformed to the raucous setting of a heavy metal band concert, with fans head-banging and jumping from their seats, triggering anxious faces from the security-men prowling the gallery.

The match had, in the goalless first half, flowed along more like a soft rock song. It was soon to acquire a heavy metal dimension, with Mbappe pulling the chords in one of his most electrifying World Cup performances. His brace made the decisive difference in France’s round-of-16 assuring 2-1 victory of a resilient Denmark who could commiserate believing that they were denied a point by a footballer vaulting into sporting immortality with every passing game. (READ MORE)