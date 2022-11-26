FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Day 7: Argentina, Messi seek to rebound in do-or die battle

Hosts first to leave party: After Netherlands-Ecuador split points, Qatar out of the World Cup

Ecuador's Enner Valencia, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Ecuador, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Two teams locked against each other with a five-man backline is bound to produce a turgid affair, even if both have adequate attacking prowess. So it was only fathomable that the Netherlands and Ecuador produced a colourless, stifled game, in utter contrast to the vibrant colour around the stadium. Several Dutch fans had arrived in their sparkling orange thobes and keffiyeh, Ecuadorians in their flashy yellow t-shirts. Both eked out a point that saw them level with three points, but the result ended all hopes of hosts Qatar progressing to the last 16, after their defeats to Ecuador and Senegal.

Ecuador exceeded their expectations. They were to defend stoutly and counterattack. Instead, they pinned the Dutch on the mat, and but for an unfortunate off-side could have grabbed all three points. But the Dutch, who nurse title ambitions, showed neither adventure nor ambition in the 1-1 draw. The statistics portray a painful picture — the Dutch mustered just a lone shot on goal, and just one off the target. To think that they considered themselves as title-suitors baffles. In contrast, Ecuador had four shots on goal. (READ MORE)