FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, Day 7: Argentina, Messi seek to rebound in do-or die battle

A giant replica of the World Cup trophy is seen before the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
World Cup 2022 Live, Day 7: All eyes will be on Argentina as they take on Mexico in the last match of the day but before that there are 3 more matches to look forward to. Tunisia will take on Australia in early kick off followed by a buoyant Saudi Arabia locking horns with Poland. After that, France will clash with their recent bane Denmark, who they have lost to twice in the Nations League.
Follow live updates of Day 7 below.
Live Blog
Qatar World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Tunisia face Australia, Saudi Arabia clash against Poland, France to play Denmark and Argentina to close the day against Mexico.
Ecuador's Enner Valencia, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Ecuador, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Two teams locked against each other with a five-man backline is bound to produce a turgid affair, even if both have adequate attacking prowess. So it was only fathomable that the Netherlands and Ecuador produced a colourless, stifled game, in utter contrast to the vibrant colour around the stadium. Several Dutch fans had arrived in their sparkling orange thobes and keffiyeh, Ecuadorians in their flashy yellow t-shirts. Both eked out a point that saw them level with three points, but the result ended all hopes of hosts Qatar progressing to the last 16, after their defeats to Ecuador and Senegal.
Ecuador exceeded their expectations. They were to defend stoutly and counterattack. Instead, they pinned the Dutch on the mat, and but for an unfortunate off-side could have grabbed all three points. But the Dutch, who nurse title ambitions, showed neither adventure nor ambition in the 1-1 draw. The statistics portray a painful picture — the Dutch mustered just a lone shot on goal, and just one off the target. To think that they considered themselves as title-suitors baffles. In contrast, Ecuador had four shots on goal. (READ MORE)
Scoring is second nature to Lewandowski, Poland’s record goal-scorer with 76 goals. He netted 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games before switching to Barcelona in the offseason. He has 13 goals in 14 La Liga games for Barcelona so far. But scoring for Poland is not as easy in coach Czeslaw Michniewicz’ 4-3-2-1 formation. Lewandowski has never made any secret of his preference for playing with a strike partner, and not alone, waiting for service from deep-lying teammates.
First it was Lionel Messi. Next up, it's Robert Lewandowski. The big-name opponents keep coming for Saudi Arabia. After shocking Messi and Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets, the Green Falcons turn their attention to Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday. Saudi Arabia, the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament, could even book its place in the second round with a win – a remarkable achievement for a side with no foreign-based players.
For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer’s biggest stage. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament. Friday marked the second anniversary of Maradona’s death, and both Argentina and FIFA commemorated the day in Qatar. It’s already a strange World Cup for Argentina even without Maradona. Lionel Messi is making what is expected to be his final appearance at the World Cup and the team lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.
Argentina has only failed to advance out of the group stage twice in the last 60 years, in 1962 and 2002. And in what is likely Lionel Messi's fifth and final appearance on soccer's biggest stage, Argentina has become something of a laughingstock in Qatar.
Its day seven of the Qatar World Cup and its probably the most important one so far. Lose and go home. That's the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favorite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. Now Argentina is in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste. Stay tuned for more