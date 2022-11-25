FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Day 6: Brazil make winning start as hosts Qatar hope to avoid early exit

Giant flags of Brazil, left, and Serbia are seen on the pitch prior the start of the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Wales will return to action against Iran, hoping to earn more than a point from the Asian nation like their neighbours England did. Meanwhile, host Qatar will have to win their match against Senegal to avoid elimination and Netherlands will take on Ecuador, looking to add to their winning run. In the last match of the day, England lock horns with USA as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to extend their winning form.
Qatar vs Senegal: Will the hosts be the first to leave the party?
Showcase game
Qatar vs Senegal (Group A)
6.30 pm, Al Thumama Stadium
Twelve years and $220 billion in the making, Qatar’s World Cup could end in the first week itself.
The small nation-state has incurred an exorbitant cost, as reported by Forbes,to host the first World Cup in the Arab world. But they could be on their way out – becoming just the second hosts, after South Africa, to be eliminated in the group stage – if they fail to get a result against Senegal on Friday.
After a build-up – including behind closed-doors friendlies that were not allowed to be recorded – shrouded in secrecy and intrigue, Felix Sanchez’s side were an unpredictable force coming into the tournament. Their players, however, failed to show up for the occasion in their underwhelming performance in the tournament opener against Ecuador.
They failed to register a single shot on target, made a number of defensive errors, and were down 2-0 within the first half hour, following which Ecuador went into cruise control mode to round out the win. A significantly better performance will be needed for the hosts on Friday.
Sanchez’s side has an unmistakable influence from Spanish football – a number of their players come from Al Sadd, a club that was captained and later managed by Xavi – and despite showing glimpses of those patterns of play, they were not at a competitive level. [Read More]
England’s Harry Kane fit to face US, says Gareth Southgate
England's Harry Kane grimaces in pain after a tackle by Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji . (AP)
England captain Harry Kane has been given the all-clear to face the United States in England’s World Cup Group B clash in Al Khor on Friday after shaking off an ankle knock, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed.
Kane took a blow to his ankle just before halftime in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran on Monday and was substituted late in the second half. He had scans on Wednesday but Southgate said there was no serious damage and the striker was fit to face the Americans.
“He’s good. He’s worked a little bit more individually today, but he’ll be back in with the team tomorrow and all good for the game,” Southgate told ITV in an interview.
How Inaki Williams nearly stole a goal from the Diogo Costa to stun Ronaldo in Portugal vs Ghana thriller
The ball is by Inaki Williams’ left foot. David D’Costa is on the ground, colour draining out of his face, eyes on the ball and his left hand almost on Williams’s right foot. Williams eyes too are on the ball, left foot slightly raised in the air, caressing the ball. In the Portugal dugout, an aghast Christiano Ronaldo’s jaw had dropped, hands flailing over his head in fear of the worst. The blinds were coming down on D’Costa’s world, William’s was about to light up brightly. Or so it seemed. Just seconds had remained for the referee to blow his breath out to whistle to end the game when this drama erupted. Ghana’s Inaki Williams was standing at the Portugal goal post. A few yards ahead of him was Portugal’s goalkeeper David D’Costa, who obviously didn’t see him. As D’Costa leaned and rolled the ball forward for the kick, Williams sprinted ahead for the great heist at the world cup. [Read Full Article]
United States midfielder Tyler Adams is more frightened of spiders than he is of England. Before both teams meet at the World Cup on Friday, Adams revealed what scares him most — and it’s not the prospect of coming up against one of the tournament favorites. England beat Iran 6-2 in its opening game in Qatar on Monday, while the U.S. tied 1-1 with Wales. Adams, who plays in the Premier League with Leeds, accepts Gregg Berhalter’s team is the underdog but says the game holds no fear for him. [Read Full article]
The Qataris are already the first hosts to lose the opening game of a World Cup after they were overwhelmed by their nation's biggest sporting occasion in a 2-0 Group A defeat to Ecuador on Sunday. That puts them in danger of also being only the second host after South Africa in 2010 to be eliminated in the group stage. But what about losing every game? Or the dismal prospect of failing to score a goal at their home World Cup?
They say imitation is the best form of flattery but Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo might beg to differ. It was business as usual for Ronaldo in the fixture against Ghana as he opened the score for Portugal after converting from the spot.
Ronaldo, Felix and Bernardo came off with the scoreline reading 3-1 in their favour at the end of the 88th min. But Ghana’s Osman Bukari had other plans as he drilled in a header past Diogo Costa in the very next minute and celebrated it with his own version of ‘Siuu’.
The cameras quickly panned to the Portugal dugout and Cristiano Ronaldo did not seem impressed. He was in fact livid. Ghana however could not disturb the scores after that and Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal perhaps had the last laugh. [Read More]
