scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: Spain, Germany, Belgium and 2018 runners up Croatia begin campaign

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4 Live Updates, November 22: The fourth day of the tournament will see teams from Group E and F play their first games.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 23, 2022 9:09:29 am
Football World Cup 2022 News Live: Day 4 at Qatar 2022. (Reuters)

World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Following the upset of Argentina’s defeat against Saudi Arabia, two goalless draws featuring Denmark, Tunisia, Poland and Mexico and France’s comprehensive win against Australia, the 2022 FIFA World Cup action will shift to Group E and F. 2018 runner ups Croatia will begin their tournament against Morocco in the first match at 3:30 pm IST. 2014 champions Germany will then feature against Japan at 6:30 pm IST.

The 2010 winners will then play the fourth team from Group E, Costa Rica. In the last match of Wednesday, Canada will make their second appearance in the men’s FIFA World Cup since 1986 against Belgium.

Live Blog

Qatar World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Croatia face Morocco, Germany clash against Japan, Spain to play Costa Rica and Belgium to close the day against Canada.

09:09 (IST)23 Nov 2022
Saudi win over Messi’s Argentina gives every team hope that it can write a fairytale of its own

Jorge Valdano writes about football as eloquently as he played. Four years ago during the World Cup in Russia, the former Argentina playmaker, who is now one of football’s foremost philosophers, mused in his Guardian column about his love for the game. “We want calculations to be proven correct before the game has even started,” he wrote. “Big data and mathematical projections are making their way onto the field of play to tell us things I don’t want to know. We love football for its imprecision, its moments of genius and its mistakes.” Valdano’s words resonate more than ever at this World Cup. Just a couple of days ago, another great thinker of the game, Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global development, launched a data science and performance metric initiative that made football look less like a sport and more like a project for someone pursuing a Math major. Perhaps, Wenger has taken his moniker of “the Professor” a little too seriously. [Read Full Article]

08:54 (IST)23 Nov 2022
Top 4 so far
08:48 (IST)23 Nov 2022
Today at the FIFA World Cup: For Belgium’s ‘golden generation’, one last shot at silverware commences

Showcase game- Belgium vs Canada (Group F)

It was on home soil at Euro 2000, where an indifferent Belgium team was knocked out of the group stage, that the seeds of their ‘golden generation’ were sown. Academies at all levels evolved their approach to be able to boost individual attacking talent, committing to a philosophy that relied on keeping the ball. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the world had taken notice of a talented, mercurial side of players in their ranks. They would lose in a tight quarterfinal to Argentina, followed by a lacklustre showing at Euro 2016, falling to Wales at the same stage. It was in Russia in 2018 where Belgium lived up to the billing, with some of the best players in the world – labelled the country’s ‘golden generation’ – in the form of their life. A team that included Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, and Dries Mertens. [Read More]

08:35 (IST)23 Nov 2022
Hello

Hello and welcome to yet another exciting day of football action in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. On Day 4 today, Croatia face Morocco, Germany clash against Japan, Spain to play Costa Rica and Belgium to close the day against Canada. So stay tuned for latest updates and analysis on FIFA 2022.

Saudi shock shakes World Cup, stuns Argentina

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (AP)

EIGHT SECONDS short of 14 minutes in stoppage time, the referee blew his whistle. It could have been the most beautiful tune that Saudi Arabia’s tenacious wonder-men would have heard in their lives. Some of them knelt and kissed the boot-crushed grass of the Lusail Stadium. Some spread their arms to catch hold of their leaping teammates. Some sprinted to a section of the joyous crowd, furiously waving the country’s flag and hurling their jerseys.

How they found the energy to celebrate was baffling. For, they had shed every drop of sweat, stretched every sinew of muscle and expended every ounce of courage in grinding out one of the most shocking defeats in World Cup history. [Read more]

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:23:52 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
X