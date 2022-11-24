FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: Brazil, Portugal begin campaign

Brazil will start their quest for the 6th World Cup crown as they take on Serbia in the last match of Day 5. (AP)
World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Brazil will start their quest for the 6th World Cup crown as they take on Serbia in the last match of Day 5. Before that, we’ll be treated to Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the grandest stage as Portugal lock horns with Ghana. In our early kick offs, we have Switzerland clashing with Cameroon, followed by South Korea’s World Cup opener against Uruguay.
Showcase game
Portugal vs Ghana (Group H)
9.30 pm, Stadium 974
They’re 33 seconds of pure, unbridled joy: Teenaged boys and girls buzzing with excitement, standing on top of a table and punching the air, dancing, running around in no particular direction, shaking their heads in disbelief and, right at the end, a young boy looks into the camera and shouts: ‘KUDUS’.
Those were scenes of trainees at the Right to Dream academy in Accra, Ghana, celebrating a goal by the football school’s most famous alumnus, Mohammed Kudus, for Ajax against Liverpool in the Champions League in September. It was a thumping strike – Kudus taking the ball from his strike-partner Steven Bergwijn’s feet, controlling it with his first touch and unleashing a cannonball that silenced Anfield. [Read More]
Japan players celebrate end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
In what was a tale of bold substitutions, fleeting football and a never-say-die attitude, Japan stunned the world of football with a 2-1 win over four-time world champions Germany in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. The Blue Samurai used all of their 26% of possession to hand Germany their first defeat in 26 games.
Ilkay Gundogan put Germany ahead with a calm penalty in the 33rd minute, sending Japan’s goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda – whose foul on David Raum saw them concede the penalty – the wrong way. While Germany dominated the half thereafter, Japan did launch a couple of counters which should’ve alerted the Germans to what was to come in the next 45 mins.
At half-time, Hansi Flick’s men had 80 percent possession. They had a total of 14 shots with five on target. Japan had one shot, but that was off target. But that didn’t matter. Japanese coach, Hajime Moriyasu, who’s often been criticized for setting up his team negatively, made all attacking changes in the second so much so that they had two wingers playing as the full-backs. (READ MORE)
Cushioning a floated pass with a deft first touch, Takumi Asano skittered down the right flank. He cut into the six-yard box and saw the imposing German centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, all of six-feet-two inches, barging into him. But the five-foot-five winger out-barged him, regained the ball that had bobbled away from his feet, took a couple of yards and seconds to weigh in his options, gather his balance, and then fired in a guillotine shot past the near post of Manuel Neuer, the king of goalkeeping in this era. The 83rd-minute goal, which sparked wild celebrations among thousands of fans that had descended at the Khalifa Stadium, turned match-winner, wrapping up a famous upset win for Japan over Germany, one of the tournament favourites. [Read More]
Hello and welcome to another exciting day in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Here's the list of Day 5 matches 👇
Switzerland vs Cameroon (Group G), 3.30 pm, Al Janoub Stadium
Uruguay vs South Korea (Group H), 6.30 pm, Education City Stadium
Portugal vs Ghana (Group H) 9.30 pm, Stadium 974
Brazil v Serbia (Group G), 12.30 am (Friday), Lusail Stadium